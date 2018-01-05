College Football Playoff Imperfect, But Entertains

VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

Go ahead, make the case. Central Florida went undefeated, was clearly the class of the Group of 5.

Went into Atlanta and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl 34-27.

And Auburn, playing at home, beat both teams that are in the Jan. 8 national championship game – Georgia (in the regular season, not in the SEC championship game) and Alabama.

That means the Knights, champions of the American Athletic Conference – and yes, I remember they needed double-overtime to dispatch the Memphis Tigers in the league title game – should have had a spot in the four-team national playoff.

Truth is, you can make an argument for UCF and all the little guys. You can even gain some yards in the argument, move the idea of fairness and justice for all down the field a bit.

But ultimately you can’t score enough points to win the argument. Or to bring sooner-rather-than-later change to the College Football Playoff system. The contract in place with ESPN to televise the semifinals and finals runs through 2025.

The Powers That Be, which would be the NCAA (Power 5) and ESPN, do not have a clear motivation to expand the playoff from four to eight teams.

This is the fourth year for the College Football Playoff and with the semifinals on New Year’s Day this year, TV ratings spiked. The double-overtime early game between Georgia and Oklahoma drew an average viewership of 27 million, a 39 percent increase over last season’s early semifinal game.

The later game between Alabama and Clemson had average viewership of 21.1 million, up 10 percent from the second game last season.

Would UCF’s presence in the playoff this season made for better football? If we’re being honest, probably not.

Would UCF’s presence enhanced TV viewership? Definitely not.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit were on the call for the Georgia-Oklahoma game and will be broadcasting the championship Monday night. In a conference call this week, they were asked about both the idea of expanding from four to eight teams and the very real possibility that an all-SEC title game could be a drag on TV ratings.

After all, when Alabama and LSU played after the 2011 season it garnered the lowest TV ratings for any title game in the 16-year history of the Bowl Championship Series.

“People are angry and divided about a lot of institutions in this country. The playoff might be one of them,” Fowler said. “But when you get to the championship game, if you love the sport, how can you not watch? If you love college football, these are two excellent teams.”

Fowler also said he doesn’t view the all-SEC final as either an endorsement of the SEC – universally judged to be down this year – or as an indictment of the playoff system.

But keep in mind: Two Power 5 conferences (the Big Ten and the Pac-12) got left out this time. At some point, there is bound to be rebalancing efforts whether anyone cares to admit it or not.

Herbstreit says he would be fine if the playoff expanded to eight as soon as next season: “It makes sense on paper.”

Each of the Power 5 conference members would be guaranteed at least one spot, the Group of 5 could have one spot, and then there would be two at-large berths.

But Herbstreit also cited the “wear-and-tear factor,” and said conference championship games would need to be eliminated.

Most of all, Herbstreit says that college football must protect what makes it unique and different from the NFL.

“The regular season feels like it has an urgency to it, even late August, early September,” he said. “The NFL doesn’t seem to really match our intensity until right now. So that would be a shame if we ever lost that.”

College football has a good thing going. Not a perfect thing, not even a fair thing.

But mentor Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide vs. protégé Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs sets up to be a dramatic finale to the season.

You might even find it easy to dislike them. Odds are, you will find it harder not to watch them.

