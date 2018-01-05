Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

Blackburn, Fincher to Report Money Raised in US Senate Race

The Associated Press

Updated 3:25PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn says she raised $2 million in the last quarter of 2017 in her bid to succeed U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, while former U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher says he raised $1.45 million in about two months.

A Blackburn campaign news release Thursday says she entered the new year with more than $4.6 million cash on hand. She had $3.2 million cash in her House account at the end of September.

The suburban Nashville lawmaker announced she would seek the Senate seat in early October, almost two weeks before former Republican U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher said he would also run in the primary.

A release from Fincher's campaign says the former congressman had more than $2.3 million in his federal campaign account before the October-through-December fundraising quarter and entered 2018 with $3.7 million cash on hand.

Fincher, a 44-year-old rural western Tennessee farmer, announced his bid in late October. He was elected to the U.S. House in 2010 and did not seek a fourth term in 2016.

The Democratic primary path appears clear for former Gov. Phil Bredesen, who announced his campaign in early December.

Corker revealed on Sept. 26 he wouldn't seek re-election.

