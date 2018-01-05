228-Acre Development Planned For Southaven

VOL. 133 | NO. 5 | Friday, January 5, 2018

The Southaven Board of Aldermen has approved developer Brian Hill’s ambitious plan for a 228-acre mixed-use development called Silo Square in the heart of DeSoto County.

Hill’s company, Lifestyle Communities LLC, submitted the request to rezone the acreage on the west side of Getwell Road between Goodman and Nail roads from agricultural to mixed use at the board’s Tuesday, Jan. 2, meeting.

“One of the key things is the town square,” Hill told the board. “The character of the town square that we’re going to build will very much resemble that of old town squares, like the Collierville Town Square.”

According to Hill’s outline plan, the office, commercial and mixed-use buildings will be located on 56 acres on the east side of the development along Getwell Road, while the 108 acres of residential development will be located on the interior of the site and continue west until Tchulahoma Road.

The single-family residential areas will include both front- and rear-loaded lots ranging in size from 6,000 to 15,000 square feet, according to the project’s letter of intent.

“Additionally, 128 loft units will offer a highly desired residential product missing from the existing market,” Henry Minor of Thomas Dalhoff design studio wrote in the letter of intent. “These lofts with an associated clubhouse and pool area will appeal to those individuals who don’t want the burden of maintaining a home and yard but still want the amenities associated with a quaint, walkable neighborhood.”

The remaining 63.9 acres will be utilized as common open space.

“One of the things I love most about this project is the history of the farm and what we’re going to be able to preserve,” Hill said of a historic silo bin that will be preserved and incorporated as a “central feature” of the development.

Representing almost 30 percent of the entire project, other features of the public spaces will include wooded areas, lakes, trail systems and parks.

In order to tie the project together, Hill is planning a 10-foot-wide urban greenway that will run from the Tchulahoma Road entrance to the main “mixed-use center” on the eastern side of the property.

As a result, all Silo Square residents will be within three-quarters of a mile, or a 15-minute walk, to the mixed-use center, with most located within half a mile, or a 10-minute walk.

“Achieving walkability is essential for a truly successful neighborhood, and the proposed 4-mile pedestrian network within the development will lay the foundation for that to occur,” Minor also wrote.

The “signature piece” of the mixed-use development will feature a Main Street-style boulevard stemming from the Getwell entrance that will be lined with two- and three-story buildings and will eventually end in a town square centered on a clock or bell tower.

Retail, restaurant and office users would occupy the first floor of the buildings, with residential lofts featuring balconies occupying the higher floors.

The remaining commercial lots fronting Getwell will have a more traditional commercial outparcel set up and feature hotels, office space, a farmers market and possibly a grocery store.

“Depending on market demand, the intent is for restaurants, banks and retail services to be developed on these outparcels,” Minor continued. “To capitalize on the significant number of users to Snowden Grove Park and BankPlus Amphitheater, two hotels are envisioned for this development, which will help support these community amenities and sustain the restaurants and retailers in the mixed-use center.”

As the project’s namesake and central feature, the existing silo will be painted white, restored with a silver metal roof and have the Silo Square logo painted on the concrete surface.