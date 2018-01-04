Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Manafort Sues Mueller, Justice Department Over Russia Probe

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY, Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.

Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.

Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 167 249 249
MORTGAGES 165 264 264
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 3 10 10
BUILDING PERMITS 79 79 79
BANKRUPTCIES 46 100 100
BUSINESS LICENSES 27 37 37
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 37 102 102
MARRIAGE LICENSES 14 52 52

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.