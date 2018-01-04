Historically Black College Planning to Re-Enroll Students

VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A historically black college in Tennessee that lost accreditation and was forced to evacuate has filed paperwork to begin re-enrolling and teaching students.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Wednesday that Knoxville College applied for the authorization with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The school lost state accreditation in 2015 after enrollment decreased to 11. In February, officials were forced to leave the last occupied campus buildings after the City of Knoxville found they weren't meeting codes.

College president Keith Lindsey says the school was granted a conditional authorization to operate in 2018, but awaits the ability to recruit and instruct.

Julie Woodruff, commission assistant executive director and lead attorney, says the application was filed in March and is under review, but there's no deadline for when or if it's approved.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.