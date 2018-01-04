Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Historically Black College Planning to Re-Enroll Students

The Associated Press

Updated 3:00PM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A historically black college in Tennessee that lost accreditation and was forced to evacuate has filed paperwork to begin re-enrolling and teaching students.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported Wednesday that Knoxville College applied for the authorization with the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. The school lost state accreditation in 2015 after enrollment decreased to 11. In February, officials were forced to leave the last occupied campus buildings after the City of Knoxville found they weren't meeting codes.

College president Keith Lindsey says the school was granted a conditional authorization to operate in 2018, but awaits the ability to recruit and instruct.

Julie Woodruff, commission assistant executive director and lead attorney, says the application was filed in March and is under review, but there's no deadline for when or if it's approved.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

