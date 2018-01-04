Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Ford Appointed New Chief Financial Officer

By Bill Dries

Updated 10:41AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has appointed city comptroller Shirley Ford to be the city’s new chief financial officer.

Strickland announced Ford’s appointment Thursday, Jan. 4, to succeed Brian Collins who left the CFO’s position last month to take a private sector job in Chicago.

City chief operating officer Doug McGowen has been doubling as interim CFO since Collins’s departure.

Ford’s appointment is subject to Memphis City Council approval and the council could act on it as early as the Tuesday, Jan. 9, council session.

Ford has been city comptroller since 2014. She is a certified public accountant and a certified municipal finance officer with 30 years experience in accounting and finance as well as management.

With a council confirmation, Ford would assume the duties of CFO immediately as Strickland and his administration prepare to present a budget proposal to the council in the spring for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

