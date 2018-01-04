Florida Developers Planning $23M Retirement Facility in E. Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Vero Beach, Florida-based Harbor Retirement Associates has filed a $23.2 million building permit application with the Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build a new senior living facility in East Memphis.

According the building permit application, HRA is planning a 123-unit, three-story “assisted living and memory care community” at 6300 Briarcrest Ave.

Lakewood, Colorado-based Catamount Constructors, Inc. was listed as the contractor on the permit application, while McClure Engineering and Rosemann & Associates were tapped to handle the design work.