VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

$137M Permit Filed for Cook Convention Center Work

Work on the recently announced $175 million upgrade to the Memphis Cook Convention Center could be on the way soon as a $136.9 million building permit application has been filed with county construction code officials.

The permit application lists modernization of the exterior and interior of the convention center.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland outlined the plan Friday, Dec. 29, saying the $175 million upgrade would be completed by the end of 2019.

Highlights include a new glass concourse on the western side of the building overlooking the river and riverfront; an update of the 120,000-square-foot main exhibition hall to create a 40,000-square-foot secondary ballroom; 20 new meeting rooms that would bring the total of breakout meeting rooms to 52; and five permanent loading docks for the exhibit hall.

– Patrick Lantrip

Shelby, Tipton County Sites Considered for National Register

Oaklawn Garden in Germantown and the garage and hotel north of the Sterick Building in Downtown Memphis are among a set of eight nominations to the National Register of Historic Places being considered by the Tennessee State Review Board.

Also up for consideration is Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Q, in the Tipton County town of Mason.

The review board is scheduled to vote on the recommendations at its Jan. 10 meeting in Nashville.

Oaklawn Garden is a botanical garden, park and museum at 7831 Old Poplar Pike in Germantown that includes a historic home dating back to 1854, along with railroad cars and other exhibits.

The Sterick North Garage and Hotel, which currently is undergoing a renovation, is north of the 29-story Sterick Building skyscraper at Madison Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard. The Sterick Building has been on the National Register since 1978.

The garage and hotel sold in December 2016 for $5.9 million to a Georgia-based business, 22 North Third LLC by Bluff City Partners LLC. The sale includes the parking garage and the hotel atop it, as well as a nightclub and restaurant fronting on B.B. King Boulevard at Court Avenue.

The 211,864-square-foot building was built in 1957.

Bozo’s, at 342 U.S. 70 W., first opened in 1923 and has been featured in regional and national media for its barbecue sandwiches and plates, as well as other dishes.

– Bill Dries

Tigers Coach Norvell Adjusts Football Staff

Three new coaches are joining Mike Norvell’s staff at the University of Memphis.

Keith Patterson and TJ Rushing will immediately fill the spots recently vacated by Dan Lanning and Marcus Woodson. In addition, Will Hall will join the coaching staff as associate head coach and tight ends coach when the new NCAA rule allowing a 10th assistant coach goes into effect Jan. 9.

Patterson will coach the Memphis linebackers. He is a former defensive coordinator at Arizona State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Tulsa. He coached linebackers and defensive special teams at Arizona State in 2017.

Rushing, a former Super Bowl Champion with the Indianapolis Colts, will coach the Tigers defensive backs after spending three of the last four seasons on the coaching staff at Arizona State after a seven-year professional football career.

Hall spent the 2017 season as the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, where six offensive players received all-conference honors.

The current coaching staff responsibilities are as follows:

Will Hall, associate head coach/tight ends

Ryan Silverfield, assistant head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line

Kenny Dillingham, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks

David Johnson, wide receivers/passing game coordinator

Anthony Jones, running backs

Chris Ball, defensive coordinator

Joe Lorig, outside linebackers/special teams coordinator

Keith Patterson, linebackers/run game coordinator

Paul Randolph, defensive line

TJ Rushing, defensive backs

– Don Wade

UT Methodist Physicians Adds Three Doctors

A trio of new physicians has joined UT Methodist Physicians, an academic physician practice group created to enhance primary care and hospital-based medical services in the Memphis area.

Dr. John Gleysteen earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He continued his education with a residency in otolaryngology at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, and a fellowship in head and neck surgical oncology and microvascular reconstruction at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Yasser Khorchid attended the University of Damascus in Syria, where he received his medical degree. He completed his residency in neurology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Dr. Arijit Chakravarty earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, where he also completed a residency in internal medicine.

Chakravarty completed a fellowship in general nephrology at Northshore-Long Island Jewish Medical Center and a fellowship in transplant nephrology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

– Andy Meek

Some Mississippi Residents Eligible for Mortgage Settlement

The Mississippi attorney general’s office says about 270 state residents are eligible for payments from a settlement involving improper servicing of mortgage loans.

Attorney General Jim Hood’s office said Wednesday that Mississippians will receive notification in the mail in the next few months if they are eligible.

The money comes from a multimillion-dollar settlement with New Jersey-based mortgage lender PHH Mortgage Corporation.

Federal prosecutors alleged PHH violated standards for underwriting government-backed mortgages, submitting defective loans for government insurance. PHH says it settled without admitting liability to avoid the distraction and expense of litigation.

Hood’s office says borrowers subject to PHH foreclosures during the period from 2009 through 2012 qualify for a minimum $840 payment. Those who faced foreclosure but didn’t lose their home will get a minimum of $285.

– The Associated Press