Developers Seek OK For Collierville Subdivision

VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Developer Husni Dweik of Aspen LLC has submitted plans for an 18-lot residential subdivision to the Collierville Planning Commission.

Known as Lenox Place Planned Development, Dweik’s plans for the 8-acre vacant lot on the northwest corner of East Shelby Drive and Fleming Road will be reviewed by the commission during its Jan. 4 meeting.

Houses in the subdivision would vary from 6,000 square feet to 10,467 square feet, according to the latest plans submitted by the development team, which also includes landscape architects Reifers Design LLC and Ashworth Engineering.

On July 10, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Alderman approved Aspen’s original plans for up to 65 single family homes on 29 acres located on the northwest and northeast corners of East Shelby Drive and Fleming Road known as the Arches of Collierville Planned Development.

If approved, the name on the outline plan would have to change from Arches to Lenox prior to its recording.

“We have reviewed the comments received from the Planning Review Team and appreciate the time and effort that you have expended on behalf of this project,” Wes Ashworth of Ashworth Engineering said in a letter of intent to Collierville town planner Jaime Groce. “We know that it has been more than is common, but hopefully we have addressed all of your concerns in this revised submittal.”

As a part of the updated plans, the developers are seeking an alternative tree mitigation formula.

“In lieu of applying the tree mitigation ratio set with the adoption of the PD of one new tree per every two existing trees eight inches in diameter or greater removed, an alternative tree mitigation formula shall be applicable requiring the planting of 14 new trees for each acre of the site,” Charles Reifers with Reifers Design said in a separate letter addressed to Groce.

According to the alternative plan, existing viable trees meeting the minimum size requirement that are protected by appropriate tree protection fencing may be credited towards the required number of trees.

Additionally, any canopy tree with a trunk diameter of 24 inches or greater would be counted as the equivalent of three new trees.

“Tree protection fencing shall be installed for all trees counted towards the tree density requirement using the “Critical Root Zone” method and shall remain in place from the time of the Pre-construction meeting until the Final Subdivision Plat is recorded,” Reifers went on to say. “A Pre-construction meeting shall not be held until the tree protection fencing is in place and field-verified by staff.”

Aspen will also have to enter into a development agreement with the Collierville BMA for public and private infrastructure improvements.

A meeting to discuss the construction agreement is tentatively set for Feb. 12, but is contingent upon any additional revisions required by the most recent staff review.

Prior to that meeting, Aspen’s plans will also have to be approved by Collierville’s Design Review Commission, which meets on Jan. 11.

Lastly, the developers will have to submit a final subdivision plat before the individual lots can be sold.