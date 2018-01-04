Developer Planning 228-Acre Town Square in Southaven

VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

The Southaven Board of Aldermen approved developer Brian Hill’s ambitious plan for a 228 mixed-use development in the heart of DeSoto County known as Silo Square.

Hill’s company Lifestyle Communities LLC submitted the request to rezone the 200-plus acres on the west side of Getwell Road between Goodman Road and Nail Road from agricultural to mixed use at the board’s Jan. 2 meeting.

“One of the key things is the town square,” Hill told the board. “The character of the town square that we’re going to build will very much resemble that of old town squares, like the Collierville town square.”

According to Hill’s outline plan, the office, commercial and mixed use buildings will be located on 56 acres on the east side of the development along Getwell Road, while the project’s 108 acres of residential development will be located on the interior of the site and continue west until Tchulahoma Road.

The single family residential areas will include both front loaded and rear loaded lots ranging in size from 6,000 to 15,000 square feet, according to the project’s letter of intent.

“Additionally, 128 loft units will offer a highly desired residential product missing from the existing market,” Henry Minor of THOMAS DALHOFF design studio said. “These lofts with an associated clubhouse and pool area will appeal to those individuals who don’t want the burden of maintaining a home and yard but still want the amenities associated with a quaint, walkable neighborhood.”

Meanwhile, the remaining 63.9 acres will be utilized as common open space.

“One of the things I love most about this project is the history of the farm and what we’re going to be able to preserve,” Hill said of a historic silo bin that will be preserved and an incorporated as a “central feature” of the development.

Representing almost 30 percent of the entire project, other features of the common areas will include wooded areas, lakes, trail systems, and parks.