Auto Parts Company Planning 600,000SF Distribution Facility in Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 4 | Thursday, January 4, 2018

Salt Lake City, Utah-based aftermarket auto body parts distributer Certifit Inc. is planning a 604,800-square-foot distribution facility on the southwest corner of Appling and Reese roads.

The 57-acre site in northeast Memphis has nearly an acre of wetlands feeding into Fletcher Creek, which runs east-to-west along the north side of Interstate 40 before eventually joining the Wolf River. The developers are working with state conservation officials to mitigate damages and compensate for the development’s environmental impact.

The project will include parking areas for employees, a newly constructed access road and scenic walking trail.

To offset any disturbances, Certifit is proposing the creation of 7.55 acres of new wetlands. It is basing this amount on a similar permit for the site that was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation in 1997 for a project that never came to fruition.

“Despite the fact that the mitigation was developed, planted, monitored for several years with reports forwarded to both the Corps and TDEC, and deemed successful, the property itself was never filled and developed until the current proposal,” Tim Brophy, president of Brophy-Heineke & Associates Inc. said in a letter of intent. “Thus, the existing and successful on-site wetland mitigation is being offered to compensate for current proposed wetland impact of 0.894 acres.”

Brophy said the majority of the wetlands located on the site, excluding the 0.894 acres, will remain untouched.

“They not only have become quality wetlands with mature trees, nut they provide a buffer between the proposed development and adjacent residential community,” Brophy continued.

Additionally, 1,264 linear feet of an intermittent channel will also be filled to make way for the parking lot and detention basin.

Currently, the developers are planning a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan and said that no work will be initiated until the proper construction permits have been submitted.