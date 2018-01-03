Moore Named Executive Director of Explore Bike Share

VOL. 133 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Trey Moore has been named executive director of Explore Bike Share, the Memphis nonprofit that is preparing to launch a local bike-share system with 600 bicycles and 60 stations. Moore, who is returning to Memphis from Atlanta, Georgia, will lead Explore Bike Share’s staff in operations, fund development and community engagement activities in partnership with the organization’s board of directors.

As executive director, he also is committed to bicycling as a sustainable transportation option with access to as many Memphians as possible, and will help promote a bike-friendly culture in Memphis while encouraging exercise and healthy lifestyles.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: Bachelor of Arts, University of Memphis. Twenty-five years in nonprofit leadership helping organizations expand their mission throughout their communities, including youth-serving and health-related charities. The past five years in Atlanta as executive director of the Georgia chapter of JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could play the piano.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? Dr. Sydney McKay, long-time director of bands at the University of Memphis, was one of my greatest early mentors. He was a case study in patience, leadership and relationship skills.

You’re returning to Memphis after living in Atlanta. Had you always planned to “come home,” or did you see changes in recent years that drew you back? It’s cliche, but you don’t know what you miss until it’s gone. Atlanta is a “world-class” city with lots of amenities. It’s also home to 5 million people with world-class traffic.

My wife and I missed the simple things – barbecue, the tap water, the river, the edgy quirkiness, our friends – heck, we even missed driving in the right lane of Poplar Avenue. But the progress that has been made recently in development projects, livability and in breaking down barriers that have separated communities has been exciting to watch and I wanted to be a part of it.

What attracted you specifically to Explore Bike Share? I’m a recreational cyclist who appreciates the need for safe streets shared by cars, pedestrians and bicycles. I have been impressed by the progress to make Memphis more attractive to pedestrians and cyclists. The vision of Explore Bike Share is to take advantage of this growing bike accessibility and give all Memphians another option for transportation within their neighborhoods and to easily connect them to others. Providing easy, affordable, equitable mobility for residents and workers daily is a powerful way to connect Memphians to their city.

Bike sharing is a new concept to many Memphians. How does Explore Bike Share and its partners plan to introduce it to various segments of the community and get their buy-in? Our top three initial goals are awareness, education and access. Long before I accepted this position, the board and stakeholders of Explore Bike Share worked with community organizations to identify the mobility needs in each neighborhood and determine the barriers for adoption. We are working with each neighborhood and community partner to locate their bike stations and to tailor education and promotion plans specifically to the residents of that neighborhood. We will offer lots of test rides to improve the confidence of riders and increase awareness by motorists. We want bike share to work for all of Memphis.

What’s the next step in getting the bike-share system up and running? Thanks to the generosity of Billy Orgel, we have a temporary warehouse in Uptown in which to receive and assemble 60 stations and 600 bikes that will arrive in February, but we still must find a permanent home to manage the program and perform routine maintenance. We’re hiring a diverse staff to operate the system and perform community outreach. We have additional corporate partners to secure. And we are beginning to outline the public activities surrounding our spring launch.

And when can we expect to take our first ride? Bikes should be fully accessible to the public in early spring.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? I don’t know that I have had my greatest accomplishment yet. But what I do well is connect the dots. I have had success in rallying various stakeholder groups for a collective vision.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I enjoy being a part of the conversation around improving the livability for residents and enhancing our image for visitors to this great city.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Sometimes it’s best to put down your map and simply take command of the road that’s in front of you. You may be surprised where it leads.

Aryanna Smith has joined Innovate Memphis, a strategic partner of Explore Bike Share, as bike share community engagement specialist. In her new role, Smith will work on behalf of Explore Bike Share to build partnerships with worksites and neighborhoods to ensure an equitable and successful rollout of Memphis’ bike-share system. The position was made possible by a federal Congestion and Mitigation Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) match grant.

The Women’s Foundation for a Greater Memphis has added three new members to its executive committee of the board. Mary McDaniel, president/owner of MHM Investments LLC, will serve as board chair; Rosemarie Fair, president of One Source Commercial Inc. and vice president/director of secondary mortgage at Brighton Bank, will serve as treasurer/finance chair; and Lynne Walker, executive vice president/director of affinity strategy at First Tennessee Bank, will serve as secretary.

Jenny Turner Koltnow has become director of communications and development at Church Health. Koltnow previously served as the founding executive director of the Grizzlies Charitable Foundation and director of communications and community relations at AutoZone Inc.

Memphis-based Semmes Murphey Clinic and Baptist Memorial Health Care have opened the Brain & Spine Network within the new Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi Medical Office building in Oxford. While the services of all SMC physicians are available to patients in the North Mississippi office, the core group of physicians bring unique expertise in their respective fields.

Dr. Jay McDonald is an expert in interventional pain management who treats all types of pain including back, neck and joint pain, headaches, and pain due to illnesses like cancer. McDonald completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Dr. LaVerne Lovell is a general neurosurgeon with a focus on spinal surgery. Lovell is a former Navy officer who has served neurosurgery patients in Memphis and North Mississippi for several decades.

Dr. Paul Kilmo, general neurosurgeon, focuses on pediatric as well as adult patients with brain tumors. He also offers specialized care for people with Spina Bifida, spine tumors, vascular malformations and other conditions.

Dr. Jon Robertson has a long history of emergency neurological services and was the 2013 recipient of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons’ highest award, the Harvey Cushing Medal. He will continue to provide occasional weekend coverage for Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.