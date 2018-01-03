VOL. 133 | NO. 3 | Wednesday, January 3, 2018

DHL Buys 55 Acres In Southeast Memphis

DHL Supply Chain has purchased a 55-acre tract of land in southeast Memphis from Belz Enterprises for more than $1.6 million.

Morris Thomas signed the deed on behalf of the sellers, according to documents filed with the Shelby County Register on Dec. 28.

The sale paves the way for DHL to build a distribution facility on the northern border of the state line between Tchulahoma Road to the west and Meltech Boulevard to the east.

The Daily News first reported news of the proposed 580,000-square-foot distribution facility in September.

Plans for the proposed DHL site call also for 405,000 square feet of paved areas that will include 150 parking spaces for cars and 66 spaces for trailers, according to a copy of the blueprints obtained by The Daily News.

DHL also considered properties at 5121 Malone Road and 2121 E. Raines Road for the distribution center project.

Since the site contains 1.7 acres of federally regulated wetlands that feed into Tenmile Creek, DHL will have to make an in-lieu payment to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation for the 1.3 acres that will be filled. Future expansion plans may affect an additional 0.4 acres of wetlands.

The project will be located less than a mile from Amazon’s $72 million, 615,440-square-foot receive center, which is being built at 3292 Holmes Road.

– Patrick Lantrip

IP Transfers North American Consumer Packaging Division

Memphis-based International Paper announced Tuesday, Jan. 2, it has completed the transfer of its North America Consumer Packaging business to Graphic Packaging of Atlanta, Georgia.

The $1.8 billion deal was announced in October with terms including IP buying a 20.5 percent ownership interest in the subsidiary of Graphic Packaging. That interest represents the bulk of the dollar figure for the transaction.

The assets of the business include 3,900 employees, two coated paperboard mills and three converting facilities in the U.S., and one converting facility in the United Kingdom.

Graphic Packaging assumes $660 million of International Paper debt.

IP executives made the decision to transfer the business and buy a stake in Graphic Packaging after concluding International Paper didn’t have the necessary scale on its own to get the most out of the business unit.

– Bill Dries

Buckman Names Staples VP of Water Division

Christine Staples, a 20-year veteran of Ecolab’s corporate leadership team, is the new global vice president of the water division of Memphis-based Buckman.

The privately held global chemical company announced Staples’ appointment Tuesday, Jan. 2

Buckman CEO Junai Maharaj said in a written statement Staples was selected after “a rigorous search.”

“Christine has demonstrated throughout her career the ability to work successfully in different environments, designing and leading strategies which resulted in impressive value creation,” he said.

Staples’ position at Buckman includes overseeing the company’s industrial water treatment sector.

At Ecolab, she worked in sales, supply chain, marketing, and strategic planning with the regional and global water and energy business units. She most recently served as global general manager of Nalco Champion, a division of Ecolab.

– Bill Dries

Levy Dermatology Opens in Collierville

Local dermatology practice Levy Dermatology recently opened its newest location at 1125 Schilling Blvd. E., suite 105, in Collierville. Ten team members work at the new location, which is approximately 3,000 square feet.

“This is only our second location, and we specifically chose Collierville because of the patient demand to have greater access to our services here and in the surrounding areas,” Dr. Alan Levy said in a statement.

The practice’s first location is at 6254 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis.

Levy Dermatology is a state-of-the-art center for skin cancer surgery, cosmetic and laser surgery, dermatology and dermatologic surgery.

Along with Levy, the practice includes two other board-certified dermatologists, Dr. Danielle Levine and Dr. John Huber. In addition, the staff includes nurse practitioner Lauren Plyler; physician assistant Jodi Burgess; licensed aestheticians Marcy Blen, Kimberley Schratz and Rebekah Marrow; and support staff that includes nurses, medical assistants and technicians.

– Daily News staff

Chism Files to Run For County Mayor

Former Shelby County Commissioner Sidney Chism is the latest contender to file his qualifying petition for the May 1 county primaries.

Chism filed before the New Year’s holiday in the Democratic primary for Shelby County mayor after declaring his candidacy last year.

Chism is running in a Democratic mayoral primary that includes state Sen. Lee Harris. The Republican primary includes Shelby County Trustee David Lenoir, Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos and County Commissioner Terry Roland.

Among the latest potential contenders pulling qualifying petitions is Melody McLeary of Millington, who has pulled to run in the Republican primary for County Commission District 1, the seat Roland is leaving because of term limits. Other potential contenders include Amber Mills in the Republican primary and Racquel Collins in the Democratic primary.

David Vinciarelli has pulled a qualifying petition to run in the Democratic primary for County Commission District 8, the seat currently held by Democrat Walter Bailey, who is term-limited. Vinciarelli had already pulled a petition to run in the Democratic primary for trustee.

Three other potential candidates have pulled petitions to run in the Democratic primary for Commission District 8

The deadline for candidates to file for the primary ballot is noon Feb. 15.

– Bill Dries

Memphis Football to Add Assistant, May Lose Others

University of Memphis football coach Mike Norvell’s staff likely will be undergoing some changes. Football Scoop reported Norvell will hire Will Hall, a former offensive coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette and a former head coach at West Alabama, a Division II school.

Hall is available because Louisiana-Lafayette fired head coach Mark Hudspeth at the end of the season and did not retain his staff.

Meanwhile, other media reports indicate Memphis defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson may be in line for a position at Mississippi State and that offensive line coach Ryan Silverfield, who previously was on staff with the Minnesota Vikings, might be returning to the NFL.

– Don Wade