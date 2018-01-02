DHL Buys Vacant Land in Southeast Memphis from Belz

VOL. 133 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 2, 2018

DHL Supply Chain has purchased a 55 acre tract of vacant land in southeast Memphis from Belz Enterprises for more than $1.6 million.

Morris Thomas signed the deed on behalf of the sellers, according to documents filed with the Shelby County Register on Dec. 28.

The sale now paves the way for the DHL to construct a distribution facility east of Tchulahoma Road and west of Meltech Boulevard on the northern border of the state line.

The Daily News first reported news of the proposed 580,000-square-foot distribution facility in September.

Plans for the proposed DHL site call also for 405,000 square feet of paved areas that will include 150 car parking stalls and 66 trailer parking stalls, according to a copy of the blueprints obtained by The Daily News.

DHL was also considering two other properties for the distribution center project at 5121 Malone Road and 2121 E. Raines Road.

Since the site contains 1.7 acres of federally regulated wetlands that feed into Tenmile Creek, DHL will have to make an in-lieu payment to the Tennessee Wildlife Federation for the 1.3 acres that will be filled. Future expansion plans may affect an additional 0.4 acres of wetlands.

The project will be located less than one mile from Amazon’s new $72 million, 615,440-square-foot receive center at 3292 Holmes Road.