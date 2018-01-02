Brand That Fits

VOL. 133 | NO. 2 | Tuesday, January 2, 2018

In 2017, two local entrepreneurs teamed up to bring a new staffing concept to the Bluff City and with the new year now here, they have their eyes set on expanding throughout the Southeast.

Co-founders Rishi Chopra and Eduardo Sanchez Borja started Inspire Hotel Staffing last March as a way to help local hotel chains and franchises meet the near-constant demand for adequate labor.

“Last year my friend, who is in the hotel business, came to me with a great idea,” Borja said. “He was having a hard time finding people to work in his hotels and asked me if I was interested in a partnership since I had a background in the staffing industry.”

Since Borja, who is a 15-year staffing industry veteran, already owned one staffing company, Supreme Staffing, he knew they would have to have a unique angle in order to distinguish themselves from the competition.

“In order for us to succeed it has to be something different,” he said. “So that’s when we came up with the concept of building a hotel inside our office to train employees.”

To help give their trainees a head start, the pair partnered with the chemical company Ecolab to not only train workers how to clean a room, but how to clean a room to the specific guidelines of each individual hotel brand.

“Each hotel has a different standard for training, which our trainer knows already,” Borja said. “If one of the hotels says I need five housekeepers, but they need to be trained to our standards, we already know exactly what they are looking for. So when that person shows up to work that day, they already know the basics.”

Borja said the response from clients has been very positive.

“All the hotels love the concept, because nobody does what we do,” he said. “There are a lot of temp agencies that hire for hotels, but they don’t do the training that we do.”

After landing major clients like The Peabody, Hilton and Sheraton, Borja and Chopra have their sights set on the rest of Southeast beginning with a new office in Nashville that is opening this month.

“We have a really good concept going on and we’re looking to franchise in the future,” Chopra said. “We’re creating something new and something different that nobody is really doing out there.”

Chopra said their company has also partnered with Kevin Woods and the Workforce Investment Network in Memphis to offer job placement and employee training.