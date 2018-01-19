Virginia-Based Brewery Brings its Beers to Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 19, 2018

A Virginia-based brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Co., has kicked off its 10th anniversary year with a launch of its product in Memphis and a series of events around the city this week.

To introduce the city to the fact that it’s now selling beer through a local wholesaler, Eagle Distributing Co., it has been holding events at venues such as Loflin Yard. There, Devils Backbone on Wednesday, Jan. 17, hosted Pours and S’mores, where attendees got to make artisanal s’mores to pair with the company’s beers.

The company is ending the week Friday, Jan. 19, with what it calls “Hiker Happy Hour.” Attendees can pick one of two routes and join Devils Backbone representatives for a happy hour hike among local bars, with each location offering Devils Backbone drinks.

Route one starts at 5 p.m. at the Casual Pint, 395 S. Highland St., then goes to The Bluff, 535 S. Highland, and ends at Newby’s, 539 S. Highland.

Route two likewise will kick off at 5 p.m. and go from the Flying Saucer, 130 Peabody Place, to Aldo’s Pizza Pies, 100 S. Main St., and end at Local, at 95 S. Main.

Devils Backbone chief operating officer Hayes Humphreys said the company originally had looked at a 500-mile radius from its home base in Roseland, Virginia, a town about 45 minutes outside Charlottesville, where the company has its original brewpub.

That radius, Humphreys continues, goes to about as far as Nashville. So, a couple of years ago, the company started selling beer there – and basically all points east of there in Tennessee since the end of 2015.

Reports of interest in the company’s brews from the Bluff City grew to the point that it began looking at entering the market here.

“We work with a local wholesaler in Memphis, and we’ll start out with a few months of just draft-only beer,” Humphreys said. “So, you’ll find us in bars and restaurants. And then after that we’ll start to push some six-packs and things into the market.

“This specific week, we kicked everything off with a series of events in bars and restaurants. Like a big beer dinner that kind of introduces people to our beer and how it pairs to food. The rest of the week’s been focused around some of the things Devils Backbone gets really excited about, which are kind of – we like simple fun, basic pleasures.”

That’s a reference to events like the Hiker Happy Hour and the s’mores and beer pairing at Loflin Yard.

Devils Backbone founders Steve Crandall and his wife, Heidi, launched the company in 2008 after getting inspired by a ski trip, during which they enjoyed their first German beer.

The company is named after a ridge in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains. The brewpub is in the foothills of those mountains.

“A few things set us apart,” Humphreys said. “The first is we’re primarily a lager brewery. We make lagers. Beers that are beautifully simple, really easy to drink, really easy to get into. They’re hard to make from a production standpoint. They require a lot of patience and meticulousness – and time. When you actually drink them, you wouldn’t know that.

“We’re not trying to reinvent beer. We’re just trying to make comfortable, familiar beer that’s made incredibly well.”