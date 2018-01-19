Tigers Winning, Could Use Better Recruits to Coach Up

VOL. 133 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 19, 2018

Right after Christmas I sat down with Tubby Smith in his office for a lengthy Q & A, which you can still find here (http://bit.ly/2DLJbCk). At one point in our conversation I asked Tubby about “coaching guys up,” if that was maybe the part of the job he enjoyed most.

“That’s why you get in it,” he said. “You love seeing players reach their potential, becoming a good father, a good citizen. A good basketball player is just a byproduct of all the other lessons you have to teach.

“First, you got to teach them about work ethic, sacrifice, commitment, all those things. Most of the time you got here because you’re just gifted. But what are you going to do with it?”

We had met on Dec. 27. The next day, the Tigers lost at home to LSU. Then they opened American Athletic Conference play by getting blasted at Cincinnati and losing at UCF.

At that point, no one much wanted to hear about good citizenship.

In fact, the diehard Tubby critics were feeling pretty invulnerable. There was more mocking on sports talk radio. More fans silently protesting with their avoidance of seats at FedExForum already paid for. And other fans and media were quick to snipe via social media.

Easy and predictable, all of it. But also part of the territory if you’re a coach making $3 million a year.

And then the Tigers beat Tulsa and Tulane at home. Surprised with a victory at Temple, and on Tuesday night here ran UConn out of the building.

Four-game winning streak. A 4-2 mark in the AAC, good for a third-place tie with Houston, which just lost to Tulane. Trailing only No. 12 Cincinnati (5-0 in the AAC) and No. 7 Wichita State (5-1), which just lost at home to SMU.

Of late, the Tigers have the look of a team that is listening to the coach that has taken five different schools to the NCAA Tournament (and no, that doesn’t mean Memphis, now 13-6, will be the sixth this season). That’s likely a bridge too far with this roster.

That said, guard Jeremiah Martin is a legit killer within the context of this league. Forward Mike Parks Jr. has gone from being Exhibit 1 in the evidence against recruiting junior college players to the most improved player on the team.

“We’re locked in as a group,” Martin said after he and Parks each went for 21 points and 11 rebounds in the 73-49 win over UConn.

Yet none of this changes the concerns about this staff’s tepid recruiting. And make no mistake, it is recruiting and not going, say, 10-8 in the conference and perhaps earning an NIT bid that will change the trajectory of the program and the way people feel about it.

Mere respectability won’t fill the seats at FedExForum. Throw out the attendance of 2,417 for the UConn game because of bad weather, but crowds have been small all season. Whole sections in the upper bowl without a single soul in them. Entire empty rows on the club level and in the lower bowl.

The Tigers are playing better. Of late, they’ve been fun watch. Tubby is coaching them up, just the way he likes.

“We played a very solid, all-around game,” he said after beating UConn.

Agreed. It’s what, historically, Tubby teams have done. He takes the players, with whatever their raw ability is, and makes them something more.

It’s a great quality for a coach to have. And now Tubby is in a position to turn down the flame on the heat directed his way.

But if he’s going to succeed here long-term, he has to start landing some recruits more along the lines of Cordova’s Tyler Harris, who is a Top-125 player and the program’s top target. Currently, Memphis has one signed letter of intent for the class of 2018: 7-foot-2 center Connor Vanover, who is the No. 318 player in the country.

Probably, Tubby will coach him up. But there’s nothing wrong with helping more gifted players reach their potential, too.

Don Wade's column appears in The Daily News and The Memphis News.