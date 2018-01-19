VOL. 133 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 19, 2018





Guest Column



Tech Support Scams Target Everyone By Randy Hutchinson

A study conducted for the BBB by Steve Baker, a retired FTC regional director, found that it’s only a question of when, not if, a person will be targeted in a tech support scam.

Microsoft, whose name is often exploited in these scams, receives 12,000 complaints a month worldwide and estimated that two out of three people were targeted in a 12-month period.

The scam involves a person receiving a message that their computer has a virus or some other problem with an offer to fix it.

The message may be delivered via a pop-up ad on the computer screen triggered by malware in an email link or website the user visited; an unsolicited call from a “technician” claiming to work for Microsoft, Dell, Norton or some other computer firm; or a technician the user reaches when they call a number for computer support that was found on Google or another search engine.

The crooks buy sponsored listings.

The technician convinces the victim to give him remote access to the computer, at which point he shows the victim messages that indicate there’s a problem though things are actually normal.

He convinces the victim to pay a fee to have the problem fixed. Many victims think there really is a problem, are happy to have it fixed, and never realize they’ve been scammed.

Victims lose an average of $500, adding up to tens of millions of dollars in losses annually.

In more serious cases, the crooks also install malware on the computer that allows them to steal account numbers, passwords and other sensitive information.

While it’s a worldwide problem, a third of victims are in the U.S. Most of the scammers, however, are in India.

Many legitimate companies outsource call center functions to India and some of the people they’ve trained are using their skills for illegal purposes.

For several years, the IRS impersonation scam was the No. 1 scam reported to the BBB, FTC and other government agencies. Those calls dropped significantly when authorities in India busted 14 call centers in late 2016.

Baker and the BBB offer these tips to avoid becoming the victim of a tech support scam:

• Microsoft and other companies don’t make these kinds of calls.

• Don’t give control of your computer to a third party unless you know they’re legitimate.

• Don’t give out credit card or other sensitive information in response to an unsolicited phone call or other message.

• Keep anti-virus and other protection software on your computer up to date.

• Simply shutting down and re-booting your computer may remove a pop-up screen.

• If you think there’s a problem with your computer that you can’t fix, take it to a repair shop you know is reputable with a good BBB record.

Randy Hutchinson is president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South and can be reached at rhutchinson@bbbmidsouth.org.