VOL. 133 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 19, 2018

Rays of Wisdom Midlife Look at Insurance Needs By Ray and Dana Brandon Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Ray’s Take: Life insurance is an important part of most overall financial plans. Replacing the capital value of the significant providers is critical should they not be able to provide. Owning the right insurance for the right price at the right time in your life is a crucial element to your financial well-being.

It’s usually true when you’re young and want to have a way to provide for your family in the event something happens to you. But as time goes by and you have saved and invested, by your 50s or 60s you may no longer need some types and as much of the coverage you’ve had.

Further, you could be overpaying for what you do need and might be inadvertently underinsured against some other risks.

As you start your flight path towards retirement you should consider ways to reduce risk while still preserving wealth. It may be time to reduce focus on life insurance and put it on health insurance and liability protection. The right coverage is crucial since, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, three out of every four people age 65 or older have a chronic health condition.

Long-term care is something to be evaluated. These policies can help shield funds you intended to leave to loved ones.

While life insurance may no longer play as important a role as it once did, it still doesn’t mean that you don’t need it in some form. Take a look at your existing policies and see if they can be adjusted to meet current life needs – or needs you anticipate down the road a few years. As your wealth grows and your working career winds down, your need for liability increases as your need for life insurance goes down.

Re-shop homeowners and auto insurance at least every three years. You may be qualified for discounts related to age or no claims that you’re not getting. We tend to let these types of insurance policies just automatically renew without doing a review.

Working with a good financial adviser can help you to figure out what types of insurance, and how much, can take you comfortably into your retirement years.

Dana’s Take: Who’s driving the bus in your life? You? Your family? The fickle wind of life’s circumstances?

The best way to ensure your life is healthy and happy is to make sure you take care of yourself first. That sounds extremely selfish. But it’s counterintuitive. If you are not nourished and happy, you don’t have those things to give others.

Address any issues head on. And if you need professional help to handle them, then be sure to get it. Pick the one change you see that you feel would make the biggest positive impact on your life and go after it. Self-care is your best insurance.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.