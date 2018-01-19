Germantown’s Mickey Callaway to Begin Managerial Career with New York Mets

VOL. 133 | NO. 15 | Friday, January 19, 2018

Baseball is built for sweet stories of nostalgia and the innocence of youth. When Mickey Callaway was a kid he would spend lazy summer afternoons visiting Wrigley Field, courtesy of superstation WGN.

“I’d be sitting at home during the day with my grandparents and at 1 o’clock the Cubs game is on,” Callaway remembered. “I played for the Parkway Village Cubs. I was so excited when I got my jacket.”

As a kid, he didn’t even know he would become a star at Germantown High School, never mind pitch for Ole Miss and parts of five seasons in the major leagues, including in 2002 for an Anaheim Angels team that went on to win the World Series.

Now, at 42, he is about to take the New York Mets to spring training as their manager after serving five years as pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians.

He grew up in a baseball family and younger brother Casey is head baseball coach at Germantown High School. The Callaway boys’ namesakes? Yankees slugger Mickey Mantle and manager Casey Stengel, who is credited with saying that the key to successful managing is keeping the five guys who hate you away from the five who haven’t made up their minds yet.

“That’s a great quote,” Mickey said, able to laugh about it.

Mickey’s father, Mike Callaway, worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in project management and started talking to him about leadership when he was just a teenager. Unwittingly, Dad began the preparation for the high-profile, high-stress job of being second-guessed in New York.

“There’s a story out there that I gave him PowerPoint slides at like age 12,” Mike said. “And that’s not true.”

What is true: Those first lessons in leadership created an appetite for more. That only increased once Mickey became pitching coach for the Indians. He has consulted with Daniel Coyle, author of “The Talent Code” and a new book, “The Culture Code,” that goes deep into the inner workings of successful organizations including Pixar, the San Antonio Spurs and the U.S. Navy’s Seal Team Six. Callaway also has visited with Navy Seals to hear from them first-hand.

“The Navy Seals are one of the elite groups in the world,” Mickey said. “They’re not leaving anything to chance because lives are at stake.”

Baseball fans in the Big Apple can have a similar attitude toward close games, the result leading directly back to moves made – or not made – by the guy standing in the dugout wearing the team jacket and pressing all the buttons: bunt now, pinch-hit this player for that player, go to the lefty specialist from bullpen, bring the infield in …

It was tough enough in Casey Stengel’s day when a manager had the memory of recent evidence and his gut to guide him. Now, there are reams of data. There is never a lack of information.

But the available analytics don’t exactly explain themselves or interpret themselves for all situations and contexts. That’s the job of the manager and team staff. Before, during and after games.

“There are so many gurus out there and a lot of conflicting information,” Callaway said. “We have to do our research. I don’t think I know everything. I’m going to listen to everything and then come to my conclusion.”

Among those who still have his ear (not during the game, of course) is his father. They text all the time, share the latest leadership nuggets they’ve found.

“He’s been teaching me, lately,” Mike said.

While working for Indians manager Terry Francona, Callaway became known as one of the best pitching coaches in the majors. But he rejects the notion that he, or any pitching coach, is some kind of elite pitching technician.

“I don’t believe we’re `fixers,’” he said. “Players do everything. We try to provide structure and accountability for their routine. Just to listen, that’s what I tried to do the most.”

In New York, he takes over a team that was in the World Series in 2015 but last year finished fourth in the National League East Division. Injuries were part of it, not all of it.

The Mets, however, don’t just compete with the teams in their division. They compete with the Yankees for buzz and headlines and the Yankees’ pockets go far deeper. This offseason, the Yankees traded for Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and the $265 million he is owed over the next 10 years.

Francona believes Callaway is ready for the test ahead.

“Mickey’s a star,” Francona told mlb.com. “Once he made it known he wanted to manage, it was a matter of time until we lost him.”

For Mike, the change has meant putting away the Indians gear and getting used to the blue and orange of the Mets.

“I got some Mets stuff at Christmas,” he said. “Cold-weather cap, sweatshirt, hoodie, windbreaker.”

He has reset his Google alerts to catch whatever the New York Post, New York Daily News and other outlets have on Mickey and the Mets. When his son was pitching coach in Cleveland, he got to where he knew what moves Mickey would make and when.

Mike and wife Donna will get started on their Mets fandom with a few days at spring training. Mike will learn the players and in due time will be thinking right along with Mickey. He will leave the second-guessing to those in the New York media who get paid to be right after-the-fact and stir the masses.

“I would never do that,” Mike said. “I haven’t second-guessed one pitching move. He knows what he’s doing.”

Said Mickey: “I just have to make sure to approach media members with the mindset that they have a job to do and it’s never personal. I need to give honest answers and explain the moves I make. And if I can’t, shame on me.

“I know I’m gonna get fired at some point. I’m not too worried about that.”