Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

Verizon Pushes Further Into Sports Streaming With NBA Deal

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Yahoo users will be able to stream eight basketball games for free under a new deal with the NBA.

Verizon, which owns Yahoo, is hoping to use sports to build a digital ad business to rival Facebook and Google. The company now lets anyone watch NFL games on a mobile Yahoo app; before games were limited to Verizon customers. Other major tech companies including Facebook and Amazon are also bidding for sports streaming rights.

Fans can choose the eight games they want once they sign in, but local and nationally televised games are blocked. It isn't limited to Verizon wireless customers.

Verizon will also have a daily highlights show and may make other original sports programming. It will work with the NBA on fan fantasy experiences, including custom highlights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 800
MORTGAGES 0 0 952
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 21 27 122
BUILDING PERMITS 132 132 1,337
BANKRUPTCIES 11 47 538
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 74 240
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 1 338
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.