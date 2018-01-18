Teaming Up

VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

Several factors have combined to upend business conditions at the Tunica casinos in recent years, but there is renewed optimism among gaming operators there who are discovering there is strength in numbers.

In its heyday before the Great Recession, gaming revenue was growing steadily every year at Tunica casinos. Gross gaming revenue for the Mississippi River Counties, which Tunica comprised the bulk of, exceeded $1.5 billion for the first time in 2000, according to the Mississippi Gaming Commission, hitting $1.54 billion, and peaked at $1.66 billion in 2006 before it started to decline.

In addition to the recession, the U.S. has seen a continual increase in the number of states that have added some form of gambling, whereas Tunica was one of only three gambling havens along with Las Vegas, Nevada, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, when it began in the Delta in 1993.

When the 100-year flood hit the Mississippi River in 2011, it devastated Tunica, closing gaming operations for several weeks. The flood gave rise to Southland Park Gaming & Racing as a new, serious competitor for gaming dollars, as Southland in West Memphis, Arkansas, is closer to Memphis and not built on the river.

Gross gaming revenue at the Mississippi River Counties dipped below $1 billion in 2014 for the first time since 1994 but things have stabilized, with the gaming commission showing about $631 million in gross revenue coming specifically from Tunica casinos in 2016.

Now, gaming operators there are looking for ways to renew that growth trajectory.

Most casino officials believe that attracting new gaming companies is not the answer. Short-term they are focused on continuing to reinvest in their product and collaborating on large, multi-casino events to retain gambling customers and attract a diverse array of new customers through entertainment, dining and other resort amenities.

“Like many businesses that have been around a long time, you really have to reinvent yourself and give people a reason to come back,” said Justin Carter, general manager at Penn National Gaming Inc., which owns three Tunica casinos.

Penn National and Caesars Entertainment Corp. are among the operators that have invested in their Tunica properties.

“The commitments of MGM, Caesars and Penn signal that we’re here to stay, we think there’s potential and nobody is giving up,” Carter said. “We just need to think differently about how we approach things.”

One example is providing guests with more gaming options that appeal to a younger clientele, such as electronic table games like craps and roulette that have been added near live tables to give new gamers a less intimidating way to start playing table games.

“We’re also looking into other experience games like VR (virtual reality) and skill-based games,” Carter said. “We’d love to be first to market with these type of games and really attract new players.”

Scott Barber, regional president of operations for Caesars Mid-South, said the company completed a $6 million renovation in January to its Horseshoe Casino property, which included the addition of a full-service spa.

Another strategy is bringing headline entertainment acts and boxing matches to draw non-gaming guests who will stay in the hotels and spend money in restaurants and shops.

Caesars’ properties offer 40 headliner shows a year and programing 52 weekends a year, Barber said. Caesars markets its Tunica properties through the Caesars Total Rewards Loyalty program that has 55 million members worldwide.

“Given the Mid-South has a lot to offer with Memphis and the Blues Trail, we’re able to market that way and we import players from our portfolio simply because of this destination,” Barber said.

Creating a destination is something you hear echoed among all the players in Tunica.

“We’re working on diversifying the economy, so cyclical downturns in one industry don’t lead to the collapse of the market, and we’ve made good strides in that,” said Lyn Arnold, president and CEO of the Tunica County Chamber of Commerce.

The spirit of collaboration between casinos, the community and the CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) is “as strong as it’s ever been,” Carter and Barber said.

“We’re able to leverage the strength of all eight casinos to cooperate and come up with special events and promotions to strengthen what one property would be able to offer, from the increase in the prize pool to marketing,” Barber said.

That was evident with the Tunica Slot Series Tournament that took place last summer, bringing all eight casinos together to create a larger prize pool and market Tunica as a destination one casino would not have been able to do.

Another big collaborative promotion for 2018 will be announced in the spring.

The combined databases of the casinos also enhance marketing efforts to target more regional and national players to come to Tunica.

Long term, there is talk about lobbying to change legislation in Mississippi to allow land-based casinos. Such a change would give gaming operators the option to relocate on Highway 61 and create a strip that would hopefully attract other anchor amenities and help transform Tunica into a destination more like a Branson, Missouri.

The Tunica operators believe they could leverage the culture and unique offerings of the region to become a multi-faceted destination of which gaming is only a part.

In Las Vegas or Atlantic City, there are casinos and other amenities in walking distance from one another, but in Tunica you really have to get in your car to go from one casino to another, Barber said.

“If we could create a synergistic area where the properties were closer together we would see some bandwidth to create more of a regional destination and at that point, I think other non-gaming amenities would come into play,” Barber said.

Tunica already boasts golf courses, an indoor aquatic center and an arena that regularly hosts equestrian events. Other amenities on the wish list include a water park, an outdoor event center and possibly a racetrack.

To build momentum to change legislation, more awareness and urgency at the state level is needed.

“The local community here in Tunica has been terrific to work with,” Barber said. “We have strong relationships and collaborations with people who want to think differently about the market.

“It’s not the same story at the state level. We need to build more awareness,” he said. “With (the state) losing 12 percent in tax revenue on $600 million, it’s a $72 million impact to the state, and you would hope at some point they would say, ‘Let’s figure out how to get that back.’”

Arnold agrees.

“Redeveloping Highway 61 as a casino strip long-term would be very positive for Tunica,” she said. “That allows a whole different level of investment by the casino properties and others … We have some work to do to convince the Legislature and tell our story a little better, but I think we would find some people willing to listen.”