Reversing The Travel Slump

U.S. travel industry representatives earlier this week expressed concern over declines in international travelers to the U.S.

A so-called “Trump Slump” has been blamed in some circles, but organizers of the new Visit U.S. Coalition were quick to point to a bigger long-term situation, a decline that goes back to 2015.

Whether Trump’s rhetoric and policies – as some in the travel industry have suggested – or other factors are to blame, a slump in global travel to the U.S. is clear. Visit U.S. Coalition said the share of global travel in the U.S. has fallen to 11.9 percent from 13.6 percent.

In my Year in Review column a few weeks back, the decline of tourism to the U.S. was one of my big headlines. The latest data available from the U.S. Department of Commerce show international arrivals to the U.S. were down 4 percent through July 2017; overseas arrivals just in July dropped 9.3 percent compared to the same month in 2016.

That economic hit is a big reason it’s in the tourism industry’s best interest to better understand this trend and how it can be reversed. The top-performing international origin markets to Memphis are the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, and I’m sure the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau wants to keep those visitors coming to the Bluff City.

A strong U.S. dollar, complex visa requirements and low-cost air travel in other markets have contributed to the decline.

That strong U.S. dollar is a big reason it’s been a great time for Americans to consider international travel, particularly to a post-Brexit U.K. Back in 2005, I recall a dollar-Sterling Pound exchange rate of about $1.90. This week, the British Pound is hovering around $1.35, and while it’s on the rise, it’s still great news for U.S. travelers seeking good deals in England. Over the past week, the pound hit a post-Brexit best of $1.38, and rising global inflation could signal the dollar’s decline.

The National Travel and Tourism Office, a part of the U.S. Commerce Department, reported data back in October that show year-over-year changes in overseas visits since early 2000. Visits to the U.S. typically fell off following major world events; the months following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 financial crisis, for example, saw big declines in international travelers.

Trump administration travel bans, immigration crackdowns and the Federal Aviation Administration’s temporary electronics ban on some flights have led to some of the travel declines. Some countries have warned their citizens against travel to the U.S. for safety reasons at this time.

The new coalition’s founding members are the American Hotel & Lodging Association, National Restaurant Association, National Retail Federation, American Gaming Association and U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Knowing the importance of tourism to the Memphis economy, here’s hoping this group is able to successfully advance policy recommendations with the Trump administration to reverse the tourism decline.

