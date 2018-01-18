Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

Railroad Company Still Probing Tennessee Oil Spill Cause

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Norfolk Southern Railway official says the company still doesn't know how thousands of gallons of oil ended up in the Tennessee River and Citico Creek.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press quotes company spokesperson Susan Terpay as saying spill cleanup is complete, but groups investigating last week's spill on the company's behalf are still searching for a cause.

Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd said in an email that Norfolk Southern Railway needs to do more than clean up the spill, which left lengthy trails of oil in the two bodies of water. Boyd says the company should drain and remediate the retention pond considered the source of the spill. But Terpay says both actions are unnecessary.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation continue to investigate.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 800
MORTGAGES 0 0 952
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 21 27 122
BUILDING PERMITS 132 132 1,337
BANKRUPTCIES 11 47 538
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 74 240
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 1 338
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.