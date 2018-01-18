Railroad Company Still Probing Tennessee Oil Spill Cause

VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – A Norfolk Southern Railway official says the company still doesn't know how thousands of gallons of oil ended up in the Tennessee River and Citico Creek.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press quotes company spokesperson Susan Terpay as saying spill cleanup is complete, but groups investigating last week's spill on the company's behalf are still searching for a cause.

Hamilton County Commissioner Tim Boyd said in an email that Norfolk Southern Railway needs to do more than clean up the spill, which left lengthy trails of oil in the two bodies of water. Boyd says the company should drain and remediate the retention pond considered the source of the spill. But Terpay says both actions are unnecessary.

The Environmental Protection Agency and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation continue to investigate.

___

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, www.timesfreepress.com

