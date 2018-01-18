Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

Officials Promise Better Tennessee Teacher Preparation

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee education officials plan to increase teacher preparation program outcomes across the state.

The Tennessean reports the promise follows the launch of a Tennessee Board of Education database detailing how many of the state's preparation programs aren't meeting expected quality standards. Tennessee Higher Education Commission Executive Director Mike Krause said on Tuesday the state can do better.

State Education Commissioner Candice McQueen says improvement plans include increased communication about state expectations to college presidents, connecting professors more closely to schools and state standard resources and a statewide school tour meant to introduce high-achieving, young students to the education profession.

In addition, the state has launched increased accountability measures, including annual reviews of program outcomes, and held expectation meetings with state college presidents.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 800
MORTGAGES 0 0 952
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 21 27 122
BUILDING PERMITS 132 132 1,337
BANKRUPTCIES 11 47 538
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 74 240
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 1 338
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.