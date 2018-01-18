Midtown BBQ Restaurant Will Stay Open After Bankruptcy Filing

VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

The Overton Square restaurant Stanley Bar-B-Que that was formerly known as Schweinehaus has filed for bankruptcy, though chef and co-owner David Walker says it isn’t going anywhere for now.

Walker, who studied at the International Culinary Center and who co-owns the restaurant with his mother and majority owner Martha, told The Daily News: “We are restructuring financially and will continue to put out the best BBQ in the city and hope that Memphis will support local business and give us a shot.”

Schweinhaus LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to the bankruptcy filing, the business has almost $297,000 in debts and a little more than $119,000 in assets.

The restaurant’s revenue has been on a decline since opening, according to the bankruptcy filing. It slipped from almost $1.4 million in 2015 to almost $1.2 million in 2016 and to about $764,000 last year.

The restaurant opened in 2014 at 2110 Madison Ave. as Schweinehaus in the space formerly occupied by Paulette’s. It had a German theme, and among its features were servers wearing traditional German garb and handmade wood tables of the kind found in many German beer halls.

The name change, to Stanley Bar-B-Que, honored Walker’s late father Stanley.