Frayser CDC Growing, Expanding Headquarters

VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

The Frayser Community Development Corp. is a lot busier these days, so much so that it’s expanding its headquarters at 3684 N. Watkins St., where the organization is bursting at the seams.

Triumph Bank is helping the Frayser CDC finance an expansion of its facility there, a project that will add about 800 square feet to the existing 2,800-square-foot space. The changes will include adding a new community room, where the organization and outside groups can hold meetings, and turning the existing meeting room into three new offices.

The need for those new offices is reflective of the fact that the organization is as busy as it’s ever been, according to executive director Steve Lockwood, and that it’s been staffing up and planning to do even more.

“We’ve been in the current location for 10 years, and It’s been a great location,” Lockwood said. “But we’ve grown to 10 employees as well as a couple of other interns that come and go. It’s a good problem to have. But we don’t want to move, because it’s just too cool a location for us.”

The CDC just made a few hires, including a housing director about two months ago. Lockwood said the organization also recently landed funding from BancorpSouth that will allow the CDC to hire a pre-purchase counselor – “a guy whose full-time job is to help solve obstacles and problems for people buying houses in the 38127 ZIP code.”

The CDC is also looking at hiring a community organizer.

“I started out 15 years ago when I was the sole employee working half the time,” Lockwood said. “Now, Frayser’s just a beehive of activity.”

Triumph Bank CEO Will Chase said the project landed on his bank’s radar thanks in part to at least one coincidental connection: The bank’s chairman, Hilliard Crews, grew up in Frayser and encouraged the bank to get involved.

The CDC’s office was originally purchased with help from the city of Memphis Department of Housing & Community Development.

In addition to making its new community room available for outside groups, functions like free tax preparation services that the CDC has had to turn down due to a lack of space can be held at the expanded headquarters.

The CDC’s monthly Home Buyer Education Classes will be able to grow from a capacity of 22 to 35 as a result of the increased size. And it is anticipated that the Frayser Community Association, the neighborhood’s volunteer resident association, will be able to hold meetings there more easily.

The new meeting room also will be able to be locked off from the main building, allowing CDC staff to go home while leaving community groups in the new facility to continue with evening meetings. The rough timetable is for construction to start soon, possibly in February.

“Work has gone extremely well in the last handful of years,” Lockwood said about the CDC’s efforts and about Frayser in general, where he said home prices are going up 25 percent a year. “There’s been a great deal of opportunity for us. We’ve gotten additional funding to add home ownership counselors to help people buy houses. Our home buyer education classes are expanding.

“Even in this fairly trying time, there’s been pretty good resources for us. This city has financed us to build 10 new houses starting soon this year. The market has evolved, and we think we can sell those houses. We own the lots. We’re just waiting on our plans to get approved and we’ll start breaking ground pretty soon.”