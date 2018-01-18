VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

Lafayette’s Music Room To Expand in Overton Square

Midtown live music venue Lafayette’s Music Room is expanding its operations into a neighboring Overton Square property.

Construction is underway on the 1,300-square-foot expansion into 2121 Madison Ave., with completion expected in mid-February, landlord Loeb Properties Inc. announced Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The expansion into the former home of modern apparel store The Attic will allow the venue, currently located at 2119 Madison Ave., to move its stage back into the space where it was located during Lafayette’s original incarnation in the 1970s.

The expansion will also create an additional 60 to 80 seats for patrons and more green room space for performers.

Additionally, a portion of the new space will be converted to a retail concept, Midtown Mercantile, which will provide a curated collection of one-of-a-kind local gifts and designs from beloved Midtown institutions.

Aaron Petree, Loeb Properties’ vice president brokerage, represented the company in the deal.

– Patrick Lantrip

Grizzlies’ Pranica Honored As Tenn. Sportscaster of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies television play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica of FOX Sports Southeast was voted the 2017 Tennessee State Sportscaster of the Year, the National Sports Media Association has announced.

This marks Pranica’s first NSMA State Sportscaster of the Year award.

Pranica and other honorees – including NSMA Hall of Fame inductees Thomas Boswell, Woody Durham, Bryant Gumbel and Dick Weiss; 2017 National Sportscaster of the Year Kevin Harlan; 2017 National Sportswriter of the Year Adrian Wojnarowski; and members in each state and Washington, D.C., selected as Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year – will be honored at the NSMA Awards Weekend June 23-25 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Currently in his 14th season with the Grizzlies, Pranica is a six-time finalist for Tennessee State Sportscaster of the Year and has been involved in three Emmy-winning productions: two as a commentator for NBC at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games and one with the Grizzlies.

Now calling his 25th season of NBA action, Pranica began his career in the NBA in 1990 by calling select radio games for the Detroit Pistons and in 1998 joined the Portland Trail Blazers, first serving as their radio host and television sideline reporter before taking on television play-by-play duties alongside the late Steve “Snapper” Jones in 1999.

Since coming to Memphis in 2004, Pranica has also provided the call for a variety of events, including C-USA and SEC basketball, the Southern Heritage Classic football game, SEC and ACC soccer, Memphis Tigers basketball and Memphis Redbirds baseball.

He also is a member of the NBA’s Officiating Advisory Council.

– Don Wade

FedEx Realigns Businesses Under Trade Networks

FedEx is preparing to realign its specialty logistics and e-commerce solutions in a structure that will beef up its FedEx Trade Networks division.

The new organization, which is effective March 1, will roll in FedEx’s Custom Critical, Cross Border and Supply Chain businesses; FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage; and a new company called FedEx Forward Depots that has responsibility for several areas, including 3-D printing and the company’s packaging lab.

FedEx Trade Networks is the division led by CEO Richard W. Smith, son of FedEx founder, chairman and CEO Fred Smith.

“Richard brings a strong background in working with the unique capabilities that have existed in many parts of the FedEx portfolio for several years and is well-suited to lead this new organization that will bring these solutions to customers more seamlessly than ever,” David J. Bronczek, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer, said in a release announcing the shift.

Smith said the realignment “will allow us to offer customers the full power of our wide array of unique and competitively advantaged customized services in a way that is even more convenient and intuitive.”

– Patrick Lantrip

FedEx Institute Partners With Data Analytics Leader

Analytics leader SAS is locating a first-of-its-kind training center at the FedEx Institute of Technology at the University of Memphis, with the goal being to increase the flow of data-savvy workers into the Mid-South.

Experts from SAS, supported by U of M faculty, will collaborate to deliver SAS training using both classroom instruction and a virtual lab environment. The SAS course schedule will include content on SAS programming and advanced analytics topics, and the agreement marks the first SAS public training center at a university.

“Data analytics and business intelligence serve as the foundation for competition between cities and nations, especially with the advent of artificial intelligence,” Jasbir Dhaliwal, executive director of the FedEx Institute of Technology, said in a written statement. “Our collaboration with SAS will create a talent pipeline to help our corporations and our city compete on this basis.”

Leaders from Memphis-based FedEx, the FedEx Institute of Technology and SAS will gather for a signing ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the institute.

– Andy Meek

Christ Community Health Expanding Broad Ave. Clinic

Christ Community Health Services has received a $1 million federal capital grant to expand and renovate its Broad Avenue Health Center, 2861 Broad Ave., a project that includes a 2,480-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing 8,000-square-foot facility.

CCHS is continuing operations at the facility through the construction period, which will be finished later this year.

The changes include:

• Reconfiguring the clinical area to support team-based care.

• The addition of two medical exam and three behavioral health rooms.

• A redesign and expansion of the pharmacy.

• The addition of triage areas in the clinical space.

• The addition of a classroom, installation of a mini-lab, and renovation of the public restrooms.

“We’re in the midst of a major expansion and updating of the facility,” said project manager Burt Waller, who’s also a former CEO of the organization. “Construction started in November, and the goal is to be finished by August.”

The facility currently offers a full range of primary medical services, which includes things like pediatrics, prenatal and obstetrics care, and adult medicine.

Also as part of the renovations, the pharmacy is being expanded at the front of the building and being given a private counseling area.

The classroom will also provide space for group education sessions on topics such as diabetes management, nutrition and prenatal classes.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Among Top Cities For Moviemakers

MovieMaker Magazine has again named Memphis to its annual list of Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.

The publication ranked Memphis the No. 14 “best place” for 2018.

Memphis & Shelby County Film Commissioner Linn Sitler credits the selection to accomplishments in 2017 that included the growth of Memphis’ independent filmmaking community and an influx of productions from out-of-town.

She also cites “the launch of former Hollywood director Tom Shadyac’s own brand of independent filmmaking in his adopted hometown, Memphis.”

Incentivized by Tennessee’s state production incentive program, Shadyac’s feature, “Brian Banks,” marks the beginning of his plans to produce films here. At the same time, he has started training young Memphians – especially from the inner city – in the skills needed for filmmaking.

In addition, Indie Memphis saw record-breaking festival attendance and expanded its year-round screenings and workshops in 2017, and the documentary “Best of Enemies” won a national Emmy, marking the first time a Memphian had won the award for a production conceived and developed in Memphis.

And the faith-based film “Indivisible,” directed by Memphian David Evans and shot in Memphis, is set to be distributed by Provident Films this year.

Over the course of the year, Memphis & Shelby County Film and Television Commission Office assisted a range of local companies as well as out-of-town originating productions that aired on numerous national and international networks.

– Daily News staff