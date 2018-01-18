VOL. 133 | NO. 14 | Thursday, January 18, 2018

Novel will host Perre Coleman Magness, author of “The Southern Sympathy Cookbook: Funeral Food with a Twist” for a discussion and signing Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. The cookbook includes unexpectedly humorous obituaries and anecdotes alongside staples of Southern funerals. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Once” Friday, Jan. 19, through Feb. 11 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will host the 2018 Tool Box Bash Friday, Jan. 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. The event will include live and silent auctions, entertainment, food and beverages, and more. Tickets are $75 online or $100 at the door. Visit toolboxbash.com or call 901-322-3535.

Mandy Gonzalez, current star of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” will perform in concert as part of the Orpheum Theatre’s 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran series Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

Giordano Dance Chicago will perform Friday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s School, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Now in its 54th season, the celebrated dance company creates high-energy jazz choreography featuring a range of musical genres and dance styles. Tickets are $28 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. Visit giordanodance.org.

David Lusk Gallery will host an artist talk with Jared Small Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m, at DLG, 97 Tillman St. Small’s exhibition, “Dimension” is on display through Feb. 3. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host a book signing with Dr. Christopher Knott-Craig, a pediatric cardiac surgeon and author of the children’s picture book “The Weird Animal Club,” Saturday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. The book lets children know scars are reminders they are special and that these difference don’t matter when making friends. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

Temple Israel presents Robert Klein: An Evening of Laughter and Music Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. This special fundraiser features comedy legend Robert Klein, a founding father of modern stand-up comedy. Tickets start at $75. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.