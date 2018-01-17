Winter Weather Hits Lifeblood Donations

VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

One of the less obvious consequences of the winter weather that has hit Memphis in recent days is that donations to Lifeblood, the area’s blood service provider, have also taken a hit.

When sleet and the prospect of dangerous winter weather force the organization to temporarily close its local donor centers and cancel blood drives, as it had to do in recent days, it slows Lifeblood’s intake of donated blood. The bad weather, meanwhile, is also coming at an especially tough time, since widespread flu has already reduced blood donations locally.

Lifeblood temporarily shut all five donor centers because of the winter weather on Friday, Jan. 12.

“We anticipate losing nearly 200 blood donations here and at our sister blood center in Tupelo just (Jan. 12),” said Danny Garrick, Southeast Division president for Lifeblood. “And yet the need for blood continues and even increases as the number of accidents rise with icy roads and low visibility.”

The centers quickly reopened. But the organization stresses that severe weather in the area is continuing to “significantly impact” the number of people able to get out to donate blood. Lifeblood is urging everyone to resume donating as soon as road conditions and the weather improve.

It’s not just a local issue. Severe weather and a particularly nasty flu season are straining the nation’s blood supply and putting additional pressure on centers everywhere.

“With more extreme winter weather heading our way, blood donations will continue to be impacted,” said Lifeblood marketing and communications manager Mitzi Breaux. “In addition, a severe flu season is resulting in much lower blood donor turnout. All blood types are needed, with a critical need for type O-negative. If you are healthy and feeling well, please donate blood or platelets as soon as possible.”

O-negative is the universal blood type and can be given to patients of any blood type. It’s often used for premature infants and in emergency situations. Donations of platelets – which are used primarily for cancer patients – are also needed.

According to Lifeblood, blood donation takes about an hour. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing a Fast Track Health History the day they donate, available at www.lifeblood.org.

Donor center locations and an appointment scheduling option can also be found at that site, and walk-in donors are welcome.

Blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Donors also get a free cholesterol test.

Together, United Blood Services and Lifeblood must collect about 2,000 blood donations each week to support patients at nearly 140 hospitals and health care facilities. Every year, Lifeblood supplies more than 100,000 units of blood and blood products for local patient transfusions.

Lifeblood is working to eliminate a dependence on blood donations from other communities. The organization says more than one-third of the area blood supply is imported from volunteer blood centers outside the area, a dependence Lifeblood works to eliminate via things like neighborhood donor centers and a regular schedule of mobile blood drives.