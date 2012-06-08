Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Tennessee Officials Seek Comments on Hunting Regulations

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee wildlife officials are seeking public comments on regula-tions for the 2018-19 hunting season.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says it's an opportunity for Tennesseans to offer ideas and share concerns about hunting regulations with the agency's staff.

The agency says the comment period is open through Feb. 15.

It says public comments will be considered by the agency's staff and may be presented as pro-posals for regulation changes.

Comments may be submitted by mail to: 2018-19 Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife and Forestry Division, P.O. Box 40747, Nashville, TN 37204 or emailed to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov. Please include "Hunting Season Comments" on the subject line of emailed submissions

