MLK’s Influence

VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Penny Hardaway was born in Memphis on July 18, 1971, or more than three years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.

But growing up, Dr. King was a steadfast presence for Hardaway. The grandmother who raised him made sure of it.

“It was God first, then Dr. King in my household,” Hardaway said. “That’s how it was.”

Hardaway shared this at the Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium held before Monday’s Grizzlies-Lakers game at FedExForum. Hardaway, along with fellow former NBA stars James Worthy and Sam Perkins and former WNBA star Swin Cash, were honored with the 13th Annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award for their contributions to civil and human rights and for their roles as mentors in the spirit of Dr. King.

The four participated in a panel discussion moderated by Grizzlies’ TV play-by-play announcer Pete Pranica.

Cash, 38, was not born at the time of Dr. King’s death while Perkins and Worthy, each 56, were too young at the time to understand the civil rights movement for which Dr. King fought. So all four of the panelists first learned about the man through older relatives.

But even as a child, Worthy could grasp the essence of King’s message: “He just wanted it to be fair for everybody.”

As part of last weekend’s MLK50 events, the four toured the National Civil Rights Museum. They were joined by, among others, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michele Roberts, executive director of the National Basketball Players Association.

“It should be a requirement for every U.S. citizen to come and see the museum,” Worthy said, a suggestion the crowd applauded.

Perkins said that as he walked through the museum he was overcome by emotions that ranged from “rage” to “sadness.” The museum, of course, documents a struggle that has changed over the years but not ended. People still think and see in color much of the time.

But not always.

Cash has a 5-month-old son. When he is with her in, say, an airport, people of all races and nationalities will comment on how cute he is. In that moment, they are color-blind. Cash knows it won’t last. She is 6-foot-1 and she figures by the time her baby boy is 16 years old, he could be 6-foot-6.

“Some people aren’t going to view him as a cute African-American boy,” she said, adding that she knows she will have to have “tough” conversations with him about staying safe.

Perkins regularly works with young people and some days that means he has the excitement of meeting African-Americans with entrepreneurial dreams. Other days, it means trying to help a young man coming up in a one-parent household and carrying the weight of accompanying stereotypes about what that means for his destiny.

“You try to instill all the positive things he can actually do,” Perkins said.

Naturally, a lot of young men want be in the NBA and young women in the WNBA. Without being dream crushers, Cash says they have to be real with young people – even those precious few lucky enough to reach the highest level.

“At some point, the air is going to come out of the basketball,” she said.

“You have to have education to fall back on,” said Hardaway. “You’re gonna have the books way longer than you have the basketball.”

Worthy reminds kids the NBA has fewer than 500 slots for players. Which leads him to ask different questions: Is it OK to be LeBron James’ accountant? Anything wrong with being Kobe’s lawyer?

The MLK celebrations in January bring those kinds of conversations to light. So does Black History Month in February. After that …

“When February leaves, it’s quiet again,” Perkins said.

Pranica posed this question: What would it be like for Martin Luther King Jr. to be alive today?

Social media is an obvious and sometimes overwhelming distraction for young people, but Worthy was amazed by the idea of King’s message going all across the world with clicks and key strokes.

“It would have been extremely powerful,” he said.

No doubt, the panelists agreed, King would have mixed feelings about today’s world.

Encouraged by the steps forward. Disappointed by the steps backward. Resolved that the voice of the just must be heard.

Or as King once said: “History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.”