Lafayette's Music Room Announces Overton Square Expansion

VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Loeb Properties, Inc. has announced that popular Midtown music venue, Lafayette's Music Room will expand its operations into 2121 Madison Ave.

According to Loeb, Lafayette's Music Room will remain open while the 1,300 square foot expansion is underway. Completion is expected in mid-February.

The expansion in the former home of modern apparel store The Attic will allow Lafayette's to move their stage into the space where the original Lafayette's stage was located.

The expansion will also create an additional 60 to 80 seats for patrons and more green room space for the performers.

Additionally, a portion of the new space will be converted to a retail concept, Midtown Mercantile, which will provide a curated collection of one-of-a-kind local gifts and designs from popular Midtown institutions.

Loeb Properties was represented by Aaron Petree.