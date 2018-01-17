VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Pulitzer Winner Friedman To Visit Memphis in February

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Thomas Friedman will speak in Memphis Feb. 14 at a Greater Memphis Chamber and Leadership Tennessee event.

Friedman will discuss innovation at the local level during the 7:30 a.m. event at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis. His talk will look at global trends in economics, technology and geopolitics and how those trends work at the local level.

The Memphis date is one of three Leadership Tennessee is coordinating across the state, the other two being in Nashville and Knoxville.

Friedman is best known for his foreign affairs columns for The New York Times, which earned him the Pulitzer Prize three times.

He is also the author of several bestselling books, including “The World Is Flat,” “From Beirut to Jerusalem” and “Longitudes and Attitudes.”

– Bill Dries

TVESCO Building Sells for $800,000

The former TVESCO building, a 40,000-square-foot office/warehouse located at 296 Adams Ave., has sold for $800,000.

Adam Cutler of Cutler Property Group, the building’s previous owners, said the two-story building was most recently leased by the CMT television show “Sun Records.”

“We are sorry to see the TVESCO building go,” Cutler said in a release announcing the sale. “It has beautiful original solid wood panel offices and great parking, however the layout made it very difficult to subdivide into multi-tenant occupancy. This, along with the cancellation of (the) “Sun Records” TV series made concluding a sale at this time the right option.”

Originally built for the Tennessee Valley Electric Supply Co., the building sits on 1.2 acres on the north side of Adams between North Fourth Street and Danny Thomas Boulevard and includes an adjacent 50-car surface parking lot.

Cutler said the new owners plan to renovate the building for an automotive-related business, while his company’s focus will be to market the nearby 50,000-square-foot Crane Co. building they recently renovated.

In conjunction with the purchase, the new owners, KTJ 301, a holding company affiliated with Excelsior, Minnesota-based Oppidan Investment Co., took out a $3.8 million mortgage with Unity Bank.

Oppidan founder Joseph H. Ryan signed the Jan. 11 deed of trust as president of KTJ 301.

– Patrick Lantrip

Another Memphis Football Assistant Moving On

David Johnson, who had been wide receivers coach at the University of Memphis the past two seasons, has left for another coaching opportunity. Multiple media reports say Johnson is about to be hired at the University of Tennessee.

Working under head coach Mike Norvell, Johnson oversaw the development of the Tiger wide receivers over the past two seasons, including the development of consensus All-America honoree Anthony Miller.

Miller left Memphis with virtually every career receiving record to his credit and is projected to be taken in the first three rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. As a senior, Miller caught 92 passes for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns.

– Don Wade

Grizzlies Sign Myke Henry, Cut Vince Hunter

The Memphis Grizzlies signed guard/forward Myke Henry to a two-way contract and waived forward Vince Hunter, who had been on a two-way contract.

Henry played each of the last two seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder’s NBA G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He has appeared in 26 games (one start) for the Blue this season and averaged 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.88 steals while shooting 53.0 percent from the field, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 73.9 percent from the free throw line.

Henry, 25, went unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft after finishing his collegiate career at DePaul University.

Hunter came off the bench in all four appearances for the Grizzlies and averaged 1.5 points in 1.8 minutes. He competed in 13 games (nine starts) for the Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, and recorded 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.31 blocks in 28.2 minutes.

– Don Wade