Click, Tap, Buy: Holiday Shoppers Spent Record Amount Online

VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) – Shoppers spent a record amount online during the holiday season.

That's according to Adobe Analytics, which reports online shopping during the holiday season reached $108.2 billion, up almost 15 percent from $94.4 billion the year before. The research arm of software maker Adobe says more than a third of online holiday revenue came from purchases made on smartphones or tablets.

Adobe Analytics says people likely spent more due to low unemployment rates and a strong stock market.

Last week, the National Retail Federation said in-store and online holiday spending rose 5.5. percent, the strongest gain since the Great Recession.

