Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Christ Community Health Services Expanding Broad Ave. Clinic

By Andy Meek

Updated 10:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Christ Community Health Services has received a $1 million federal capital grant to expand and renovate its Broad Avenue Health Center, at 2861 Broad Ave., a project that includes a 2,480-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing 8,000 square foot facility.

CCHS is continuing operations at the facility through the construction period, which will be finished later this year. The changes include:

  • reconfiguring the clinical area to support team-based care
  • the addition of two medical exam and three behavioral health rooms
  • a redesign and expansion of the pharmacy
  • the addition of triage areas in the clinical space
  • the addition of a classroom, installation of a mini-lab, and renovation of the public restrooms.

“We’re in the midst of a major expansion and updating of the facility,” said project manager Burt Waller, who’s also a former CEO of the organization. “Construction started in November, and the goal is to be finished by August.”

The facility currently offers a full range of primary medical services, which includes things like pediatrics, prenatal and OB care and adult medicine.

Also as part of the renovations, the pharmacy is being expanded at the front of the building and being given a private counseling area. The classroom will also provide space for group education sessions, for things like diabetes management, nutrition and prenatal classes.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 800
MORTGAGES 0 0 952
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 6 6 101
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 1,205
BANKRUPTCIES 24 36 527
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 74 240
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 1 1 338
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.