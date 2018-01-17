Christ Community Health Services Expanding Broad Ave. Clinic

VOL. 133 | NO. 13 | Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Christ Community Health Services has received a $1 million federal capital grant to expand and renovate its Broad Avenue Health Center, at 2861 Broad Ave., a project that includes a 2,480-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing 8,000 square foot facility.

CCHS is continuing operations at the facility through the construction period, which will be finished later this year. The changes include:

reconfiguring the clinical area to support team-based care

the addition of two medical exam and three behavioral health rooms

a redesign and expansion of the pharmacy

the addition of triage areas in the clinical space

the addition of a classroom, installation of a mini-lab, and renovation of the public restrooms.

“We’re in the midst of a major expansion and updating of the facility,” said project manager Burt Waller, who’s also a former CEO of the organization. “Construction started in November, and the goal is to be finished by August.”

The facility currently offers a full range of primary medical services, which includes things like pediatrics, prenatal and OB care and adult medicine.

Also as part of the renovations, the pharmacy is being expanded at the front of the building and being given a private counseling area. The classroom will also provide space for group education sessions, for things like diabetes management, nutrition and prenatal classes.