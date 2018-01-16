Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 16, 2018

GM Says It's Mass-Producing Cars Without Steering Wheels

The Associated Press

Updated 10:48PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors says it is making the first mass-production autonomous car without a steering wheel or pedals.

The company says it has filed a petition with the federal government seeking permission to put the vehicles on the road sometime next year with no human backup drivers.

GM's Cruise Automation unit has announced plans to carry passengers in self-driving cars that won't have a backup driver in 2019. The location of the service has not been revealed.

GM spokesman Kevin Kelly says the first of the autonomous Chevrolet Bolts is being tested. He says the company isn't announcing how many will be made.

Waymo, which used to be the autonomous car arm of Alphabet Inc.'s Google, has made a limited number of autonomous vehicles without steering wheels and pedals.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 800
MORTGAGES 0 0 952
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 95
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 1,205
BANKRUPTCIES 12 12 503
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 166
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 337
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.