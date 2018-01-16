FedEx Realigns Specialty Companies under FTN

VOL. 133 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 16, 2018

FedEx Corp. has announced that effective March 1, the company will realign its specialty logistics and e-commerce solutions under FedEx Trade Networks Inc. and FTN CEO Richard W. Smith.

“Richard brings a strong background in working with the unique capabilities that have existed in many parts of the FedEx portfolio for several years and is well suited to lead this new organization that will bring these solutions to customers more seamlessly than ever,” David J. Bronczek, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer said in a release announcing the shift.

The elements of the new organization will include FedEx Custom Critical, FedEx Cross Border, FedEx Supply Chain, FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage, and a new company called FedEx Forward Depots

“This realignment under FedEx Trade Networks will allow us to offer customers the full power of our wide array of unique and competitively advantaged customized services in a way that is even more convenient and intuitive,” Smith said.