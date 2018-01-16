Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 16, 2018

FedEx Realigns Specialty Companies under FTN

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 2:36PM
FedEx will realign its specialty logistics and e-commerce solutions under FedEx Trade Networks Inc.

 (Daily News File/Andrew J. Breig)

FedEx Corp. has announced that effective March 1, the company will realign its specialty logistics and e-commerce solutions under FedEx Trade Networks Inc. and FTN CEO Richard W. Smith.

“Richard brings a strong background in working with the unique capabilities that have existed in many parts of the FedEx portfolio for several years and is well suited to lead this new organization that will bring these solutions to customers more seamlessly than ever,” David J. Bronczek, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer said in a release announcing the shift.

The elements of the new organization will include FedEx Custom Critical, FedEx Cross Border, FedEx Supply Chain, FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage, and a new company called FedEx Forward Depots

“This realignment under FedEx Trade Networks will allow us to offer customers the full power of our wide array of unique and competitively advantaged customized services in a way that is even more convenient and intuitive,” Smith said.

