VOL. 133 | NO. 12 | Tuesday, January 16, 2018

The Association for Women Attorneys will host its 38th annual banquet Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at 409 S. Main St. The AWA will induct its 2018 board officers, honor A Step Ahead Foundation CEO Claudia Haltom for outstanding achievements in the legal profession, and award scholarships to University of Memphis law school students. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students. Email mwarden@smmlawoffice.com or call 901-821-0044.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present “The Hustle & Flow of Business Ownership” Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. This class is targeted to entrepreneurs/hobbyists who want to explore full business ownership. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Jeff Armour of Armour’s Home Inspections LLC will present “What You Need to Know About Home Inspections.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

AARP Cordova Chapter will meet Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Road. Cedric Walker of Well Care will address how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words still resonate today, and also will share info about Medicare rights.

Novel will host Perre Coleman Magness, author of “The Southern Sympathy Cookbook: Funeral Food with a Twist” for a discussion and book signing Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Once” Friday, Jan. 19, through Feb. 11 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will host the 2018 Tool Box Bash Friday, Jan. 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. The event will include live and silent auctions, entertainment, food and beverages, and more. Tickets are $75 online or $100 at the door. Visit toolboxbash.com or call 901-322-3535.

Mandy Gonzalez, current star of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” will perform as part of the Orpheum Theatre’s 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran series Friday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $35. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.