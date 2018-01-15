The Week Ahead: Jan. 15-21

VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! We hope you’re thawing out today on the last federal holiday for a while. Check out what you need to know in The Week Ahead, from the National Civil Rights Museum’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances to the mayor’s state of the city address and plenty of entertaining events...

Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration in Memphis will include extended hours at the National Civil Rights Museum. The local observances will also be heavily influenced by this year’s 50th anniversary of the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers strike. Some of the surviving strikers from 1968 are in Pasadena, California, Monday to receive the national NAACP’s Vanguard Award as part of the civil rights organization’s annual Image Awards.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is on the road this week, in a manner of speaking. Strickland will deliver state of the city addresses at the Memphis Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. He’ll probably be delivering similar speeches to other groups beyond those two dates.

The state of the city addresses are a statement about priorities for the coming year, with some looking back and touting accomplishments from the year before. They are an early indicator of what might show up in the administration’s budget proposal in the spring as well.

Opera Memphis is hosting a WKNO Preview & Party for its new show, “The Italian Girl in Algiers,” Tuesday night at 6745 Wolf River Parkway. The free event is also a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming production. WKNO's Darel Snodgras will lead a discussion with Opera Memphis general director Ned Canty, and music director Michael Sakir and the cast will also rehearse excerpts from the opera live on air. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the live broadcast begins at 7.

Mandy Gonzalez, one of the stars in the hit Broadway show “Hamilton,” is performing a solo show in Memphis Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Orpheum’s Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. She’s also starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of “Wicked” and most recently had a recurring role on the ABC drama “Quantico.” She can also be seen today on CBS’ TV series “Madam Secretary.”

The Memphis Grizzlies have a busy week at FedExForum, starting with the MLK Game at the unusual starting time of 4:30 p.m. on Monday vs. the Los Angeles Lakers. The New York Knicks are the opponent at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and at 7 on Friday old friends Zach Randolph and Vince Carter return with the Sacramento Kings and former Grizz coach Dave Joerger.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will play UConn Tuesday at 8 p.m. at FedExForum in an American Athletic Conference game. For more information and tickets, visit gotigersgo.com.

The Mississippi RiverKings will be on the home ice at the Landers Center on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. game. It’s “Turnt Tuesday,” featuring $2 hot dogs and trivia. Go to riverkings.com/schedule for details on tickets and promotions.

Roslyn, New York-based branded textile manufacturer Northwest Co. will take its request for a 10-year Fast Track PILOT to the Economic Development Growth Engine board Wednesday. If approved, the company plans to invest more than $25 million in a 700,000-square-foot distribution facility with office space in southeast Memphis, resulting in 25 permanent jobs averaging $34,250 per year and 150 part-time and seasonal jobs that would be equivalent to 75 full-time jobs averaging $29,000, according to the company’s application.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.