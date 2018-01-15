Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Tennessee AG Lawyer Appointed to Defense Department Post

The Associated Press

Updated 8:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A top lawyer in the Tennessee attorney general's office has been nominated to become the general counsel of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The White House announced the nomination of Paul C. Ney Jr. this week.

Ney has recently served as chief deputy attorney general in Tennessee, where he coordinated and supervised the substantive legal work for all divisions of the state attorney general's office.

Ney has been a partner in Patterson Intellectual Property Law, P.C., in Nashville. He previously served as acting general counsel and principal deputy general counsel of the Department of the Navy, and as deputy general counsel for legal counsel in the Department of Defense.

He holds a law degree and MBA from Vanderbilt University, and a bachelor's of biology from Cornell University.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 64 366 800
MORTGAGES 85 434 952
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 28 59 95
BUILDING PERMITS 158 827 1,205
BANKRUPTCIES 63 278 491
BUSINESS LICENSES 34 73 166
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 22 164 337
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 12 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.