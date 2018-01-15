Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Playhouse Begins Sexual Harassment Investigation

By Bill Dries

Updated 12:17PM
The board of directors of Playhouse on the Square has hired the Burch, Porter and Johnson law firm to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct made last month against Jackie Nichols, the founder and executive producer of the theater.

Playhouse on the Square

In actions also announced Thursday, Jan. 11, the board named Michael Detroit, the associate producer of the theater, as the interim leader during the investigation.

Nichols was accused last month in an allegation that goes back 40 years. Nichols has denied any misconduct as he stepped aside.

“We are dedicated to a thorough investigation,” Playhouse board president Sue Guarino said in a written statement. “It is our mission to keep our facilities a safe, welcoming environment for staff members and audiences, and the organization financially strong in order to stay in business for the future.”

The law firm’s investigation will be led by attorney Jennifer S. Hagerman. The investigation will include any other complaints that may arise during the course of the probe.

Also in reaction to the allegation, labor relations attorney Paul Prather will be hired to review the organization’s employee policies and procedures.

