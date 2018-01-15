Old Dominick Launching New Music Series This Month

VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Memphis’ newest music venue is opening later this month, in something of an unlikely place. Old Dominick Distillery, at 305 S. Front St., on Jan. 25 is using its upstairs event space to launch the Old Dominick Pure Memphis Music series. A twice-monthly set of concerts featuring acts, as the name of the series suggests, with a tie of some kind to the city.

That could mean, according to Old Dominick communications and business development director Zach Smith, anything from an artist having been born here to one who came to the city to capture some of its feel and record an album. It’s also about giving the city another kind of live music venue – a smaller, more intimate one.

Tickets to shows are $25, which also includes a drink on the house.

“The series is about creating an experience for Memphis music fans that we felt was lacking,” Smith said. “It’s a true, intimate listening space that is artist-centric. It’s upstairs. We have space for 150 folding chairs. The idea is it’s contained, almost like an unplugged setting. It’s a place where folks can come in, get a great craft cocktail, sit down, you know the show’s going to start on time and be done at a good hour. You can have a drink and listen to some great music.”

The series will take over the distillery’s upstairs space on the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Shows are scheduled through March 22, with the first kicking off this month with John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers.

The band’s latest album, “Feelin’ Freaky,” was produced by Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars and was recorded at the Dickinson family’s Zebra Ranch as well as Memphis’ Royal Studios.

A recent review of Nemeth’s live performance in “Elmore Magazine” described him as a show-stealer whose set “was blistering and perfectly pitched while his own songwriting talents were also clearly unmistakable, with much of the set featuring tracks from his current album, ‘Feelin’ Freaky.’ Nemeth made the absolute most of his stage-time, ripping along with an assurance and style that was truly masterful.”

His album’s producer, incidentally, will take the stage during the new Old Dominick series in March. Dickinson himself is set to perform March 22.

Doors for each concert will open at 6:30 p.m., with the music starting promptly at 7:30. Other acts already lined up include The Pistol & The Queen on Feb. 8, Jim Lauderdale on Feb. 22 and Talibah Safiya on March 8.

Old Dominick opened last year and started aging barrels of locally made whiskey at the distillery for the first time in Memphis in 100 years. Old Dominick’s name is a nod to Dominick Canale, who founded D. Canale & Co. in 1866 after emigrating from Genoa, Italy.

The company bottled its own portfolio of fine whiskies, a practice that ended with Prohibition.

“The space here was built for events,” Smith said. “This idea kind of evolved over time. The brand is kind of developing its identity, but we knew that. We’re so proud of Memphis’ music history, and this was our way of giving back to the community.”