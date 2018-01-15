Investigation Finds No Basis for Misconduct Allegation Against Ford

VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Former Memphis Congressman Harold Ford Jr. says Morgan Stanley has concluded its investigation of an allegation of sexual misconduct against him made last month and determined that it was not true.

A Ford spokesman emailed a quote from Ford late Thursday, Jan. 11, that follows Ford’s firing by the Wall Street firm last month after the allegation.

"I am gratified to learn that Morgan Stanley now acknowledges what I always knew, that I did not engage in any acts of sexual misconduct or harassment,” Ford’s statement reads. “I only wish for the sake of my good name and reputation that they had admitted the truth five weeks ago."

The quote comes the same day that a New York Times story reported Morgan Stanley’s investigation of the allegation did not find proof of harassment. Morgan Stanley made the decision to fire Ford after its internal investigation, according to the account.

Morgan Stanley has not released any statements on the allegation since announcing last month that Ford had been fired.

A reporter, whose name has not been released, claimed that Ford sexually harassed her and behaved inappropriately during a working dinner four years earlier.

Ford, who represented the 9th Congressional District that includes Memphis from 1997-2006, vehemently denied the allegation.

After losing a race for the U.S. Senate to Republican Bob Corker in 2006, Ford moved to New York where he worked for several Wall Street firms in addition to working as a political commentator for several cable news channels.