Around Memphis: Jan. 15, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Here’s a look at Memphis-related news from around the web...

Stan Bronson Passes Away Tuesday: ‘Most Durable Batboy’ served the Tigers baseball program for 56 seasons

GoTigersGo.com

Blues Invasion: International Blues Challenge Returns to Beale Street

Jesse Davis, Memphis Flyer

Why These Three Southern Cities Attract The Most Black Entrepreneurs

Brittney Oliver, Fast Company

The Strike That Brought MLK to Memphis

Ted Conover, Smithsonian Magazine

Memphis philanthropist Esther Pearson dies at 92

WREG.com staff

William Eggleston’s Music, Much Like His Photography, Thrives Off Ambiguity

NPR

Community Partnerships Mean Better Health for Memphis Kids

Gaby Galvin, U.S. News & World Report

A 17-Year-Old Memphis Student Started A Monthly Subscription Box To Encourage Reading Among Children Of Color

Tanay Hudson, Madame Noire

Cummins Brings TEC Outreach Program to Tennessee

Roger Gilroy, Transport Topics

Women commit to give at least $10K to Memphis nonprofit

WMCActionNews5.com Staff

Seeking a new direction, this Memphis elementary school is turning to young black men for leadership

Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat

10 Essential Stops on a BBQ Crawl Through Memphis

Kristy Alpert, Fodor’s Travel

The Best Places to Go in 2018

Andrew Sessa, New York Post

Pastor’s admission of ‘sexual incident’ has evangelicals calling for their own #MeToo moment

Eugene Scott, Washington Post

The letdown of Paxton Lynch

Sadaraine, SB Nation Mile High Report

Cardinals see no dramatic need for help at corner infield spots

Jose de Jesus Ortiz, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Big Baller Brand sued by apparel company over payments for hats, T-shirts

Nathan Fenno, Los Angeles Times

In Session: The Haslam Administration in Year Eight

Cari Wade Gervin, Nashville Scene

School district superintendent leads from the start

Matt Zalaznick, District Administration

Lua, the Memphis Zoo’s baby sloth, loves her veggies [video]

Facebook | Memphis Zoo

Memphis marks 50 years since MLK assassination in 2018

Frank Ramirez, The Daily Helmsman

More than Graceland: Whitehaven's 200-year history

Erica Horton, High Ground News