VOL. 133 | NO. 11 | Monday, January 15, 2018

Around Memphis: Jan. 15, 2018

The Daily News

Updated 12:33PM
Here’s a look at Memphis-related news from around the web...

Stan Bronson Passes Away Tuesday: ‘Most Durable Batboy’ served the Tigers baseball program for 56 seasons
GoTigersGo.com

Blues Invasion: International Blues Challenge Returns to Beale Street
Jesse Davis, Memphis Flyer

Why These Three Southern Cities Attract The Most Black Entrepreneurs
Brittney Oliver, Fast Company

The Strike That Brought MLK to Memphis
Ted Conover, Smithsonian Magazine

Memphis philanthropist Esther Pearson dies at 92
WREG.com staff

William Eggleston’s Music, Much Like His Photography, Thrives Off Ambiguity
NPR

Community Partnerships Mean Better Health for Memphis Kids
Gaby Galvin, U.S. News & World Report

A 17-Year-Old Memphis Student Started A Monthly Subscription Box To Encourage Reading Among Children Of Color
Tanay Hudson, Madame Noire

Cummins Brings TEC Outreach Program to Tennessee
Roger Gilroy, Transport Topics

Women commit to give at least $10K to Memphis nonprofit
WMCActionNews5.com Staff

Seeking a new direction, this Memphis elementary school is turning to young black men for leadership
Caroline Bauman, Chalkbeat

10 Essential Stops on a BBQ Crawl Through Memphis
Kristy Alpert, Fodor’s Travel

The Best Places to Go in 2018
Andrew Sessa, New York Post

Pastor’s admission of ‘sexual incident’ has evangelicals calling for their own #MeToo moment
Eugene Scott, Washington Post

The letdown of Paxton Lynch
Sadaraine, SB Nation Mile High Report

Cardinals see no dramatic need for help at corner infield spots
Jose de Jesus Ortiz, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Big Baller Brand sued by apparel company over payments for hats, T-shirts
Nathan Fenno, Los Angeles Times

In Session: The Haslam Administration in Year Eight
Cari Wade Gervin, Nashville Scene

School district superintendent leads from the start
Matt Zalaznick, District Administration

Lua, the Memphis Zoo’s baby sloth, loves her veggies [video]
Facebook | Memphis Zoo

Memphis marks 50 years since MLK assassination in 2018
Frank Ramirez, The Daily Helmsman

More than Graceland: Whitehaven's 200-year history
Erica Horton, High Ground News

