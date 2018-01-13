This week in Memphis History: Jan. 12-18

VOL. 11 | NO. 2 | Saturday, January 13, 2018

2008: The campaign of Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama opens its Memphis headquarters in the Eastgate Shopping Center three weeks before the Feb. 5 Super Tuesday Tennessee presidential primary. Obama and U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton of New York are competing for the nomination. In the February primary, Clinton will carry Tennessee but Obama will take Shelby County’s base of Democratic primary voters, the largest base of Democrats in a single county in the state.

2005: Chandler Reports, the real estate information company owned by The Daily News Publishing Co., launches its consumer website, making its data available to the public and businesses alike.

1998: A Ku Klux Klan group rallies on the steps of the Shelby County Courthouse to protest the federal holiday honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The protest ends with police using pepper spray and nightsticks to disperse the crowd of counterdemonstrators and onlookers after several counterdemonstrators breach a police barrier.

1950: Memphis wrestler Sputnik Monroe – real name Rock M. Boumbrough – is arrested along with fellow wrestler Clinton M. Hickman at a cafe at Beale and Hernando. Memphis police, who charged the men with disorderly conduct, later say in city court that they arrested the pair because they were white men in a black business. Monroe's attorney in the matter is Russell B. Sugarmon, who had run for city commission the previous year and would become a key strategist in the vanguard of the city's civil rights movement. City Court Judge Beverly Boushe fines Monroe and Hickman $26 each and they pay the fine.

1945: The Rex Hotel building at 200 Union Ave. is sold by Gerber Realty Co. for $75,000 to Jerry Touliatos, who had been operating the hotel under a lease with Gerber for several years. The three-story hotel has 42 rooms with baths, along with several storefronts on the ground floor. The shops are Addressograph Sales Agency, Lee Tire & Rubber Co. and Auto Music Co. The hotel stood where AutoZone Park is now.