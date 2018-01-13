VOL. 11 | NO. 2 | Saturday, January 13, 2018

The National Civil Rights Museum will remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy Monday, Jan. 15, at its King Day Celebration, with the theme “Where Do We Go From Here?” Museum admission is $5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with optional $3 admission for visitors who bring a canned good donation for Mid-South Food Bank or free admission with a blood donation to Lifeblood. An entertainment stage, health pavilion and children’s activity tent (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will be set up outside. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/king-day for details.

Memphis Public Libraries will celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Enjoy family-friendly activities, including a dramatic reading of a Holmes play by local actors, memorabilia (including signed editions from Arthur Conan Doyle), brain-teaser puzzles, trivia contests and more. Wear your favorite Sherlock Holmes costume if you like. Cost is free. Visit memphislibrary.org.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host author Linda Williams Jackson for a discussion and signing of her new novel for young readers, “Sky Full of Stars,” Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center will host its Living The Legacy of Nonviolence Anniversary Gala Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper St. The fundraising dinner will celebrate MSPJC's 36th anniversary of people-powered change, featuring keynote speaker Rosa Clemente, an Afro-Latinx organizer, journalist, scholar and former Green Party vice presidential candidate. Visit midsouthpeace.org for details and tickets.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Muddy Magnolias in concert as part of the 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran Centre series Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $15. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present “Percussion Explosion” Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St, and Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The concert features drummers Sonja Branch, Dame Gueye, Pape Diouf and Abdou Mbaye along with the Watoto Memphis Performing Arts Academy dance ensemble. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

The Association for Women Attorneys will host its 38th annual banquet Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6 p.m. at 409 S. Main St. The AWA will induct its 2018 board officers, honor A Step Ahead Foundation CEO Claudia Haltom for outstanding achievements in the legal profession, and award scholarships to University of Memphis law school students. Tickets are $60 for members, $70 for nonmembers and $30 for law students. Email mwarden@smmlawoffice.com or call 901-821-0044.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present “The Hustle & Flow of Business Ownership” Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. This class is targeted to entrepreneurs/hobbyists who want to explore full business ownership. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Jeff Armour of Armour’s Home Inspections LLC will present “What You Need to Know About Home Inspections.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

AARP Cordova Chapter will meet Thursday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bert Ferguson Community Center, 8505 Trinity Road. Cedric Walker of Well Care will address how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s words still resonate today, and also will share info about Medicare rights.

Novel will host Perre Coleman Magness, author of “The Southern Sympathy Cookbook: Funeral Food with a Twist” for a discussion and book signing Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Playhouse on the Square will present the regional premiere of “Once” Friday, Jan. 19, through Feb. 11 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis will host the 2018 Tool Box Bash Friday, Jan. 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. The event will include live and silent auctions, entertainment, food and beverages, and more. Tickets are $75 online or $100 at the door. Visit toolboxbash.com or call 901-322-3535.