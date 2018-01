VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

The annual Cardinals Caravan scheduled for tonight at AutoZone Park has been cancelled because of inclement weather.

At this time, there are no plans to schedule a make-up date. The caravan was also cancelled a couple of years ago because of bad weather.

The defending Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds will open the home portion of their 2018 schedule on April 10.