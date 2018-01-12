Tennessee House Speaker Proposes Medicaid Work Requirements

VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell has filed legislation to pursue TennCare work requirements for able-bodied adults without young children.

In a news release Thursday, the Nashville Republican thanked President Donald Trump's administration for announcing a path for states to seek work requirements for Medicaid programs like TennCare.

The bill directs the state to file a federal waiver to impose "reasonable" work requirements for able-bodied, working age adults without dependent children younger than 6.

Georgetown Republican Rep. Dan Howell will carry the bill.

Earlier Thursday, House Democratic Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh said that if Medicaid were expanded under the Affordable Care Act, he would support work requirements and copays.

Lawmakers killed a Medicaid expansion proposal by Republican Gov. Bill Haslam in 2015. The administration doesn't plan to revive it this year.

