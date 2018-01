VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

Rain and windy weather didn't bother the construction crew that installed a new steeple on First United Methodist Church Thursday, Jan. 11, at Second Street and Poplar Avenue. It is the second steeple ever installed on the church erected in 1890. The congregation is rebuilding the historic church after an October 2006 fire destroyed it.